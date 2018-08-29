Home Sport Asian Games News

Asian Games squash: Medals assured as both Indian men's and women's team enter semifinals

India dished out a dominating performance as both the men's and women's teams won their respective matches by an identical 3-0 margin.

Published: 29th August 2018 06:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2018 06:11 PM   |  A+A-

Indian men's team defeated Thailand to enter Asian Games semifinals | PTI

By PTI

JAKARTA: In their best ever show at the Asian Games, India were today assured of two more medals in squash after the men's and women's teams advanced to the semifinals, here.

India dished out a dominating performance as both the men's and women's teams won their respective matches by an identical 3-0 margin.

India's top player Saurav Ghosal, who had been rested in the earlier matches, started the proceedings for the men's team today as he beat Thailand's Poonsiri Phuwis 11-8, 11-4, 12-10.

Ramit Tandon then outclassed Phatraprasit Arnold 11-2, 11-3, 11-6 and Mahesh Mangaonkar routed Jivasuwan Natthakit 11-0, 11-6 11-2 in lop-sided contests to complete a 3-0 drubbing.

Earlier, the women's team comprising Joshana Chinappa, Dipika Pallikal Karthik, Sunayana Kuruvilla and Tanvi Khanna continued its unbeaten run, defeating China 3-0 in penultimate pool match.

Having won all their matches so far, the final set of league matches tomorrow will decide whether India can top its group in the men's and women's sections.

Ghosal, Pallikal and Chinappa had won bronze medals in their respective singles event last week and with two more medals assured in the team event, this is turning out to be India's best ever show in squash.

India had won four medals in the last edition at Incheon, Korea.

It included a maiden silver in women's team and a gold in men's team event.

Results: Men: India bt Thailand 3-0 (Saurav Ghosal bt Poonsiri Phuwis 11-8, 11-4, 12-10; Ramit Tandon bt Phatraprasit Arnold 11-2, 11-3, 11-6; Mahesh Mangaonkar bt Jivasuwan Natthakit 11-0, 11-6 11-2) Women: India bt China 3-0 (Joshna Chinappa bt Dongji Li 5-11,11-8, 11-9, 11-6; Dipika Pallikal Karthik bt Siyu Duan 11-1, 11-4, 11-5; Sunayna Kuruvilla bt Xinru He 11-3, 11-6, 11-3) PTI APA ATK ATK 08291757 NNNN

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Asian Games squash Indian squash team Saurav Ghosal Asian Games medal Asian Games 2018

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Shahid Kapoor & Shraddha Kapoor spotted during promotions of Batti Gul Meter Chalu
Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan have given it all for 'Sui Dhaaga aka Made in India'. (Photo | Twitter)
Sui Dhaga: Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma spotted at Mumbai Airport post-promotions
Gallery
Actor-politician Nandamuri Harikrishna--son of late Andhra Pradesh chief minister N T Rama Rao-- died in a road accident in Nalgonda on 29 August morning. The 61-year-old was driving a Toyota Fortuner from Hyderabad to Nellore when the accident happened n
Former Andhra Pradesh CM NT Rama Rao's son Harikrishna dies in car accident in Nalgonda
Indian badminton star PV Sindhu suffered yet another loss in a major final at the 2018 Asian Games. Here is a look back at the top five heartbreaks in finals for the shuttler in her career so far. (Photo | AP)
PV Sindhu's heartbreaks: A look back at the Asian Games silver medallist's five most painful losses in finals