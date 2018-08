By PTI

JAKARTA: The Indian women's volleyball team ended its campaign with a 3-0 routing of Hong Kong in a classification match at the 18th Asian Games here today.

Already out of competition, the India women gave a good account of themselves as they scored 25-18 25-16 25-13 win to outclass Hong Kong in their final match.

Indian men's team had lost 25-21, 21-25, 21-25, 23-25 to Pakistan in a 7-12 classification match yesterday.