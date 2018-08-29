Home Sport Asian Games News

Dutee Chand bags second Asian Games medal, wins 200m silver 

She crossed the finishing line in 23.20 seconds, behind Bahrain's Edidiong Odiong who clinched the gold in 22.96.

Dutee Chand today joined her illustrious compatriots such as PT Usha in the list of athletes who have won more than one medal at the Asian Games (File | AP)

By PTI

JAKARTA: Dutee Chand today joined her illustrious compatriots such as PT Usha in the list of athletes who have won more than one medal at the Asian Games as she added a silver to her kitty after finishing second earlier in the women's 100m dash here today.

The bronze went to China's Wei Yongli (23.27).

It has been an outstanding show by the 22-year-old Odisha sprinter who was not allowed to compete in 2014-15 under the IAAF's hyperandrogenism policy due to which she missed the 2014 Commonwealth and Asian Games.

She fought and won a case against this policy at the Court of Arbitration for Sports.

In a recent revision of the hyperandrogenism policy of the IAAF, Dutee has been left out of its purview.

Legendary Usha had swept four gold medals at the 1986 Seoul Asian Games, winning 200m, 400m, 400m hurdles and 4x400m relay.

Jyotirmoyee Sikdar, (800m 1500m) had also won two medals at the at 1998 Bangkok Games.

Sunita Rani (1500m, 5000m ) also returned with two medals from the 2002 Busan Games.

 

