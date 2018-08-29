Home Sport Asian Games News

Feels like I have just started my career, says 35-year-old discus thrower​ Seema Punia 

There has been talks in some quarter about how long the four-time CWG medallist will continue but she herself confirmed that retirement is certainly not on her mind.

Published: 29th August 2018 04:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2018 04:15 PM   |  A+A-

Discus thrower Seema Punia (File | PTI)

By PTI

JAKARTA: Seema Punia's career has got a second wind after recuperating from a nagging knee injury and the 35-year-old discus thrower feels that her career is far from over as she gears up to defend her gold medal won at Incheon in 2014.

There has been talks in some quarter about how long the four-time CWG medallist will continue but she herself confirmed that retirement is certainly not on her mind.

"This is not my last big event. Age is just a number. In discus throw, the strength only gets better with age and experience. I feel the real career will begin now," an enthusiastic Seema told PTI before a training session.

"I am achieving the goals set by my coach and the trainer. I have responded to the training that's why I got a medal (silver) at Gold Coast CWG. The target is to get a gold here. It just has to be my day. It's a good field with Chinese being my main competitors," Seema, who trained at a Newport beach in the United States ahead of the Games with coach Alexander, said.

So what are the goals set by her?

"After these Asian Games, we have the Asian Championship, World Championship and the 2020 Olympics. The targets that once looked distant, now I find them closer," she said.

When asked what makes Seema confident at an age when strength and body reflexes go southwards, she replied: "For the last 10 years, my knee was troubling me. It never got completely healed and I was managing with it. It was hard to ascertain the injury but ever since I got treatment in Mumbai, it has healed. Now, I can jump without problem.

"Leg strength is most important for us. You can run with arms but throw will become good only with strong legs. Now I can perform jumps, push-ups and everything that my trainer tells me to do. So my confidence level is different now."

Asked to share her training regime, Seema was relucant.

"My training has changed because my Body Mass Index (BMI) has also changed in the last two years. I can't reveal everything but would say that it's like that the number of throws (during training) has gone down and focus is more on fitness," said Seema.

She also spoke highly of new track sensation Hima Das, who won a silver in women's 400m with a national record.

"Hima must be appreciated. She did the unthinkable. She is someone who has run just five times and has broken national record every time," she said.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
eema Punia Indian discus thrower

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Shahid Kapoor & Shraddha Kapoor spotted during promotions of Batti Gul Meter Chalu
Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan have given it all for 'Sui Dhaaga aka Made in India'. (Photo | Twitter)
Sui Dhaga: Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma spotted at Mumbai Airport post-promotions
Gallery
Actor-politician Nandamuri Harikrishna--son of late Andhra Pradesh chief minister N T Rama Rao-- died in a road accident in Nalgonda on 29 August morning. The 61-year-old was driving a Toyota Fortuner from Hyderabad to Nellore when the accident happened n
Former Andhra Pradesh CM NT Rama Rao's son Harikrishna dies in car accident in Nalgonda
Indian badminton star PV Sindhu suffered yet another loss in a major final at the 2018 Asian Games. Here is a look back at the top five heartbreaks in finals for the shuttler in her career so far. (Photo | AP)
PV Sindhu's heartbreaks: A look back at the Asian Games silver medallist's five most painful losses in finals