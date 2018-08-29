Man ki baat: Manjit Singh credits Ooty training

Swaroop Swaminathan By

Express News Service

JAKARTA : Maybe he will get a job now?

Manjit Singh — more like Manjit who? — certainly did a job on pre-race favourites Jinson Johnson, Abubaker Abdalla, Amir Moradi and Abraham Rotich to take home gold in the men’s 800m final on another medal-friendly day for India on the track at the Gelora Bung Karno Athletics Stadium on Tuesday. The 800m is unlike any other track event. It’s not a flat-out sprint, neither is it about endurance. It cradles both worlds. That’s one of the reasons why many runners have a problem pacing it. Do you sprint the first 300 and take all the athletes out before the final bend? Or do you conserve energy till the last 200 and take the risk of leaving too much to do at the end?

Manjit used the latter to full effect. “I had strategised to follow runners initially and then push towards the last 100m-150m,” he said. The 29-year-old wasn’t the only Indian who medalled in the event. His more famous colleague, Johnson, who recently broke the 42-year-old national record held by Sriram Singh, finished in second position. This first 1-2 in the event since the inaugural edition in New Delhi in 1951 (and the first 1-2 on track since Preeja Sreedharan and Kavita Raut in the women’s 10,000m at the 2010 Games).

While the athletics fraternity expected Johnson to medal, it was Manjit who rammed his foot down on the accelerator with the tape in view. Qatar’s Abdalla was leading with 100m to go when Manjit, in fifth place, sprinted like he was being chased by a wild animal out to have some easy lunch. He first overtook Rotich before leaving Amir Moradi for dead. Then he dragged Johnson along with him and both of them accounted for Abdalla at the end. Manjit, with a new personal best of 1:46.15 to boot, said he aced his biggest exam till date by pouring over videos of his previous races. Coming into the race, Johnson, Abdalla, Rotich, and Moradi had four of the five fastest times in Asia in 2018.

“I saw videos of my races at national and international competitions and analysed the mistakes. I was motivated to improve myself.” Nobody saw this improvement, least of all Johnson, who was surprised that he had lost the race to his compatriot. “As far as I can remember, I don’t think I have ever lost to him before today (Tuesday),” he told Express later. So from where did the 29-year-old zoom into view after spending all these years in Johnson’s shadow? Looking for details on the IAAF website is a thankless task, they don’t even have a picture of him.

For a guy who used to clock between 1:48.00 to 1:53:50 since taking to the track in 2010 — a time that is below average for international runners — how did the improvement happen in 2018 (he qualified for this event with a timing of 1:46.24 at the inter-state championships in Guwahati). Three months after running a sub 1:46.30 time, he has again done the same.

He attributes his rise to training in places like Ooty. “It was very hopeful as I had prepared properly. I never thought of bettering the national mark. I just wanted to give my best. I don’t have a job but my coach is in the Army (Amreesh Kumar). I had been in Ooty for the last 18 months before going to Bhutan (with other members of the Indian squad) for a three-month camp. All that has paid dividends today.”The guy from Jind in Haryana, son of a middle-class farmer family, hopes for only one thing now. A job.

India protest after silver

India’s mixed 4x400 team won silver, but has an official protest claiming that Hima Das was obstructed during baton exchange. The Bahrainian who ran the second leg fell on the track after her exchange and India said it obstructed the 18-year-old’s path. The protest has been accepted and the hearing has been slated for Wednesday morning.Kazakhstan also lodged a protest claiming Bahrain, who won gold, were wearing different uniforms. This protest was thrown out by the officials. India’s four runners were Muhammed Anas, Hima, MR Poovamma and Arokia Rajiv. They completed the four laps in a time of 3:15.71, almost four seconds slower than Bahrain.

swaroop@newindianexpress.com

IOC’s attempt to mix it up

Tried out at this year’s Nitro Athletics and the 2017 IAAF World Relays, 4x400m mixed relay is an initiative taken by IOC for instituting gender parity. The event is also poised to make its debut at the 2020 Olympics. The last leg of the mixed relay at the 2017 World Relays in Bahamas was a contest between a man and a woman (Michael Mathieu beat Claudia Francis).