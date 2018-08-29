Silver won, school done, marriage up next for Rajat Chauhan

Swaroop Swaminathan By

Express News Service

JAKARTA : Rajat by name. Rajat (silver) by nature. At least on Tuesday, anyway, as Rajat Chauhan, a key member of India’s compound archery team, won silver in the men’s team event. It very nearly was gold as India and South Korea couldn’t be separated even after the shoot-off (both teams shot a 29 after shooting 229 in the four sets of six arrows each). South Korea, though, the sport’s high priests, got a ‘measured win’ as their arrow was closest to the X (bull’s eye).

It was painful for the 23-year-old to talk about the near miss but he is more than a happy man these days. There is a perennial smile on his face as he is about to tick off an item from his bucket list. “I had failed my Class XII exams the last five times and only cleared it earlier this year. I couldn’t be happier,” he told Express. How does this enable him to tick an item of his wishlist? “Now that I have cleared it, I can finally take part in the World Inter-University Games. I seriously want to win the world university event.”

The Jaipur lad’s other wishes include getting a job so that he can get married. “I have many offers but I have not got one from a company in Rajasthan so I have decided to stay put for the time being. I would really like to get married but for that, I need a job. After my Incheon gold, I didn’t get a job. Hopefully, this silver will fetch me one.”

The Incheon gold he is referring to came in the same event against the same opponents. Interestingly, he says the way India lost the gold was poetic justice to what happened four years ago. “We lost by a minute distance. I would say we were not lucky this time. In 2014, we were lucky and won gold.” Abhishek Verma and Aman Saini were the other members of the men’s side.Chauhan isn’t the only colourful character in the team. Even Saini is a bit of an oddball. “I was a junior national medallist in taekwondo (2005 and 2006) and during one of my combats, I had fractured a bone in my left hand. After that, my family took the decision to change my sport to archery.”

The 21-year-old became part of the senior set-up last year. “I have never returned empty-handed when I was with the junior squad and I am happy to keep that run going here.” When he’s not shooting arrows, Saini has an interesting passion to keep himself occupied. “I have a collection of Flowerhorn Fish. There are 12 breeds of this fish and I have all twelve of them. I have been breeding them for the last two years. I have 12 tanks, because they like to stay alone. I have got them from Bangkok, Indonesia, from Kolkata and Chennai and other places. It requires special care and special food which I make it myself.”

Women keep it light

The performances of both compound teams — the women’s side (Muskan Kirar, Madhumita Kumari and Jyothi Surekha Vennam) also picked up second place after losing to the same opponents in their final — will come as quite the vindication for the very young team that was put on an airplane to Jakarta.

“We have moved from way down in the rankings to the top,” compound coach Lokesh Chand said. “South Korea is No 1, we are No 2.”

Chand said he never put any pressure on the team. “The team was enthusiastic and we tried our best. We had decided that there is no use putting pressure on ourselves. We had settled on doing what we do during training — laughing and cracking jokes. Only then will we win otherwise we don’t stand a chance. Pressure always ruins performances. We always make it a point to enjoy during matches.”