Home Sport Asian Games News

Son Heung-min's South Korea in Asian Games football final after Vietnam win

Vietnam's occasional attacks mostly faltered before reaching the opposition box and South Korea keeper Jo Hyeon-woo was barely tested by a couple of tame long-range strikes.

Published: 29th August 2018 06:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2018 06:49 PM   |  A+A-

Lee Seung-woo celebrates scoring against Vietnam with Son Heung-min | AP

By Reuters

BOGOR (INDONESIA): South Korea beat Vietnam 3-1 in the Asian Games semi-finals on Wednesday thanks to Lee Seung-woo's double and if they retain the title it would have significant ramifications for striker Son Heung-min's professional career.

Son, who plays for Premier League club Totttenham Hotspur, provided the assist for the second goal before being substituted in the 72nd minute.

He would be exempted from mandatory military service if South Korea win the competition.

All able-bodied South Korean men must complete 21 months service in the military as a deterrent against the North, but exemptions are offered to athletes who win gold at the Asian Games or a medal of any colour at the Olympics.

"We deserved to win, we had lots of chances to score," 26-year-old Son said after the victory.

"I think we are better players so we dominated the game."

The champions, who will play Japan or the United Arab Emirates in Saturday's final, grabbed an early lead when Lee scored the first of his two goals with a left-foot shot after Hwang Ui-jo tumbled trying to meet the through pass.

Hwang made amends just before the half-hour when Son fed him a through pass which he chipped over goalkeeper Bui Tien Dung.

Vietnam's occasional attacks mostly faltered before reaching the opposition box and South Korea keeper Jo Hyeon-woo was barely tested by a couple of tame long-range strikes.

Lee scored again 10 minutes into the second half when he latched onto a pass from Hwang Hee-chan.

Vietnam finally got on the scoresheet when Tran Minh Vuong buried a curling free-kick into the net in the 70th minute.

Son said neither he nor his team mates felt any pressure.

"We are so close to gold. We fight for that. I don't need to say anything, I am ready for that."

The defeat broke the hearts of hundreds of Vietnamese who thronged the Pakansari Stadium blowing vuvuzela, playing cymbals and waving flags.

Tommy Nguyen, a tour guide, said at least 300 Vietnam fans made a one-day trip to Jakarta to watch the match.

"We love the Vietnamese under-23 team, especially the Korean coach (Park Hang-seo)," said Ngo Thanh Tung, a fan from Halong Bay. That's why even though we had to cross such a distance, are tired and had to pay a lot of money, we are here today," added the 40-year-old.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Asian Games football Asian Games 2018 South Korea football team Mandatory military service Son Heung-min

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Shahid Kapoor & Shraddha Kapoor spotted during promotions of Batti Gul Meter Chalu
Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan have given it all for 'Sui Dhaaga aka Made in India'. (Photo | Twitter)
Sui Dhaga: Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma spotted at Mumbai Airport post-promotions
Gallery
Actor-politician Nandamuri Harikrishna--son of late Andhra Pradesh chief minister N T Rama Rao-- died in a road accident in Nalgonda on 29 August morning. The 61-year-old was driving a Toyota Fortuner from Hyderabad to Nellore when the accident happened n
Former Andhra Pradesh CM NT Rama Rao's son Harikrishna dies in car accident in Nalgonda
Indian badminton star PV Sindhu suffered yet another loss in a major final at the 2018 Asian Games. Here is a look back at the top five heartbreaks in finals for the shuttler in her career so far. (Photo | AP)
PV Sindhu's heartbreaks: A look back at the Asian Games silver medallist's five most painful losses in finals