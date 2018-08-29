Home Sport Asian Games News

Vijayawada celebrates as archer Vennam Jyothi Surekha bags team silver in Asian Games

City-based international archer Vennam Jyothi Surekha is one of the three members of the team comprising Muskan Kirar and Madhumita Kumari.

Published: 29th August 2018 03:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2018 03:12 AM

Archer Jyothi Surekha’s family and friends celebrating her victory in Vijayawada on Tuesday | R V K Rao

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Indian women’s compound archery team has won the silver medal on Tuesday after losing to the defending champions South Korea in the ongoing 18th Asian Games being held at Jakarta, Indonesia.

City-based international archer Vennam Jyothi Surekha is one of the three members of the team comprising Muskan Kirar and Madhumita Kumari. The trio lost by 228-231 points to South Korea in the finals and bagged the first ever silver medal under compound archery category. In 2014 Asian Games, the women’s compound archery team had settled for a bronze after beating Iran in the third place play-off.

“We are very happy with our performance; we are glad that we have won the silver medal for the country. It’s great that the central government also supported us,” Jyothi Surekha told TNIE over phone. In Vijayawada, Surekha’s father Surendra celebrated his daughter’s victory by bursting crackers and distributing sweets.

“This is a proud moment. Surekha and her team won the first ever silver medal for the country in women’s compound archery team. The trio did their best to win,” Surendra said.

CM congratulates Sindhu, Nehwal
Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu congratulated badminton players PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal for winning silver and bronze medals respectively in the Asiad. The duo has brought laurels to the country by achieving medals in badminton singles after three and half decades

