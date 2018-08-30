Asiad Cycling: Esow Alben crashes out in pre-quarters of men's sprint event

By PTI

JAKARTA: Young Esow Alben crashed out of the men's sprint in the pre-quarters while Monorama Devi failed to complete the women's omnium event in what turned out to be a disappointing day for India at the 18th Asian Games here today.

Esow, who had created history by winning India's first cycling World Cup medal earlier this month, lost to Chaebin Im of South Korea.

The 17-year-old started off well gaining a sizable lead in the beginning but eventually ran out of gas to end on a disappointing note.

Escow, who had won a silver in the men's kerin event at Switzerland, had earlier got the better of Pongthep Tapimay of Thailand in the round of 16.

Ranjit Singh, who also competed in the men's sprint event, was unable to go beyond the Round of 32 losing to Puguh Admadi of Indonesia.

In the men's 4000m Individual Pursuit, Manjeet Singh finished 12th, clocking 4:43.714, 24.042 seconds behind leader Sanghoon Park of South Korea. Manjit failed to qualify for the final.

In the women's omnium event, Monorama failed to finish her Points race. She chalked up a total of 62 points, scoring 24, 20 and 18 in the Scratch, Tempo and Elimination races respectively.