By UNI

JAKARTA: India's Achanta Sharath Kamal defeated Pakistan's Muhammad Asim Qureshi 4-0 in the round 32 at the Asian Games held here on Thursday.

Kamal won the fourth set 11-5 against Qureshi and entered to the Round of 16.

After winning the first game 11-4, he also won the second game 11-8 in just 5 minutes and took a lead 2-0.

Achanta was absolutely unstoppable as he opened up a 6-2 lead in Game 4.

However, Qureshi couldn't do much after to stop Indian from grabbing points.