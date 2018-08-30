Home Sport Asian Games News

Asian Games Kurash: Jyoti Tokas, Danish Sharma and others disappoint India in martial arts

India's Jyoti Tokas, Amisha Tokas, Danish Sharma and Divesh lost their matches against their opponent today.

JAKARTA: Indian players in the martial arts 'kurash' disappointed with their performance at the 18th Asian Games held here on Thursday.

Jyoti Tokas, Amisha Tokas, Danish Sharma and Divesh lost their matches against their opponent.

In the round-32 of the 90 kg weight category of men, Danish defeated Indonesia's Muhammad Dhifa Alfais 3-0, and made it to the quarter-finals.

Although, Indian athlete lost to Husein Misri from Kuwait 0-10.

Divesh (90kg) lost to Yakhyo Imamov of Uzbekistan in the round-16.

Women's player Jyoti defeated Thailand's Meesri Prawanwit 1-0 in the round-32 of her 78kg category.

But in round-16, she lost 0-10 to Turkmenistan's Mariya Lohova.

In the 78 kg category of women, the other Indian Amisha was defeated by Thi Lan Nguyen of Vietnam 5-0 in Round-16.

