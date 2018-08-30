Indian women's 4x400m relay team wins gold for fifth time on trot at Asian Games

By PTI

JAKARTA: India's 4x400m women's relay team today clinched its fifth consecutive gold medal in the Asian Games here to maintain a remarkable domination in this event in the continental showpiece.

The Indian women's quartet of Hima Das, M R Poovamma, Saritaben Gayakwad and Vismaya Velluva Koroth ran 3 minute and 28.72 seconds to claim the gold.

India's Vismaya Velleva Koroth celebrates as she crosses the finish line for India to win the women's 4x400m relay final at the athletics competition at the 18th Asian Games in Jakarta. (Photo | AP)

Bahrain (3:30.61) and Vietnam (3:33.23) took the silver and bronze respectively.

India has been winning the gold in this event since 2002 Asian Games.