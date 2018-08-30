India's 4x400m men's relay team wins silver in Asian Games

By PTI

JAKARTA: India's 4x400m men's relay team won a silver in the final event of athletics in the Asian Games here today.

The Indian quartet of Kunhu Muhammed, Dharun Ayyasamy, Mohd. Anas and Arokia Rajiv clocked 3:01.85 to finish behind Qatar who won gold in an Asian record time of 3:00.56.

Japan took the bronze in 3:01.94.

India had finished fourth in this event in the 2014 Asian Games.