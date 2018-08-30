Kerala's Jinson Johnson claims 1500m gold at Asian Games

India's Jinson Johnson crosses the finish line to win the men's 1500m final during the athletics competition at the 18th Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

JAKARTA: India's Jinson Johnson claimed a gold medal in the Asian Games men's 1500m event, in which 800m champion Manjit Singh finished fourth here today.

Johnson clocked 3:44.72sec to claim the top honours ahead of Iran's Amir Moradi, who turned in a timing of 3:45.62sec, his season's best effort.

Johnson earlier won a silver in the 800m event. Ending with a bronze was Bahrain's Mohammed Tiouali (3:45.88sec).

Manjit, who had stunned one and all with his 800m gold, took the fourth position with a timing of 3:46.57sec.