Home Sport Asian Games News

Odisha announces additional Rs 1.5 crore for Dutee Chand, to assist her for Tokyo Olympics

Dutee who expressed her gratitude to the State Government has already made her intention clear by stating she would spend the cash awards on her training.

Published: 30th August 2018 04:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2018 04:36 PM   |  A+A-

India's Dutee Chand (Photo | File/AP)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha Government on Thursday announced an additional Rs 1.5 crore cash reward for champion sprinter Dutee Chand who bagged a silver in the 200 metre event at the Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta on Wednesday.

Apart from the cash award, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said, the Government would support Dutee in her preparation for the Tokyo Olympics in 2020.

The sprinter, born to a weavers' family in Jajpur district's Chaka Gopalpur, had finished second by clocking 23.20 seconds on Wednesday. In fact, it is Dutee's second silver after her win in the 100 metre event.

Dutee who expressed her gratitude to the State Government has already made her intention clear by stating she would spend the cash awards on her training.

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Dutee Chand Asian Games Asian Games 2018 athletics

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Hollwood stars Anna Faris and Chris Pratt. (File | Associated Press)
Chris Pratt, Anna Faris spotted together a year after split
Actors Claire Foy and Ryan Gosling during a discussion.
Ryan Gosling's 'First Man' shows Neil Armstrong's view, sitting in 'tin can'
Gallery
Indian women's hockey team celebrates after defeating China in the semifinal match at the 18th Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta Indonesia on Wednesday (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: Arpinder Singh, Swapna Barman take India's gold medal tally to double-digits
Actor-politician Nandamuri Harikrishna--son of late Andhra Pradesh chief minister N T Rama Rao-- died in a road accident in Nalgonda on 29 August morning. The 61-year-old was driving a Toyota Fortuner from Hyderabad to Nellore when the accident happened n
Former Andhra Pradesh CM NT Rama Rao's son Harikrishna dies in car accident in Nalgonda