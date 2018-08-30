PU Chitra bags a bronze for India in women's 1500m at Asian Games

By PTI

JAKARTA: India's Asian champion P U Chitra won a bronze in the women's 1500m race in the Asian Games here today.

Chitra entered into the race as Asian leader this season but had to settle for a bronze with a timing of 4 minute and 12.56 seconds.

Bahrain claimed 1-2 through Kalkidan Befkadu (4:07.88) and Tigist Belay (4:09.12).

Chitra had won gold in the 2017 Asian Championships in a timing of 4:17.92.