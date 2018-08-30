Home Sport Asian Games News

Rickshaw-puller’s daughter, Swapna Barman on top of Asia

Swapna was born with six toes on each foot, meaning she had to wear customised shoes — something she could not afford. All her life, she has trained in pain thanks to shoes that weren’t an ideal fit.

Published: 30th August 2018 06:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2018 06:47 AM   |  A+A-

Swapna Barman

By Express News Service

JAKARTA: Swapna Barman did not just overcome 10 other athletes to win the heptathlon gold in Jakarta on Sunday. The list of obstacles she jumped over is long. Her father, a rickshaw puller, suffered a stroke when she was a kid and has been bed-ridden since. Her mother, a tea-estate worker, supported the family and was also entrusted with taking her to practise sessions.

Swapna was born with six toes on each foot, meaning she had to wear customised shoes — something she could not afford. All her life, she has trained in pain thanks to shoes that weren’t an ideal fit. As if all that wasn’t enough, she came down with a tooth infection just before the Asian Games and competed in the gruelling event with a tape on her right cheek to reduce the pain.

Despite all this, she confirmed India’s first-ever gold in the event, something that looked inevitable on Wednesday morning when she built up a healthy lead over her nearest competitor — China’s Qingling Wang — with just the 800m event left. She finished fourth in the final event, but that was good enough for her to finish on top of the pile.

After the final, Barman said she could do better if someone provided her with customised footwear. “I use normal shoes worn by people who have normal five toes. It really pains during training. It is very uncomfortable, whether I wear spikes or normal shoes,” she said.

Double gold in athletics, Dutee bags 200m silver
Gold: Swapna Barman (heptathlon), Arpinder Singh (triple jump). Silver: Dutee Chand (200m). Bronze: Sharath Kamal/Manika Batra (table tennis mixed doubles). 

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Swapna Barman Asian games 2018 Heptathlon India at Asian games

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Shahid Kapoor & Shraddha Kapoor spotted during promotions of Batti Gul Meter Chalu
Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan have given it all for 'Sui Dhaaga aka Made in India'. (Photo | Twitter)
Sui Dhaga: Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma spotted at Mumbai Airport post-promotions
Gallery
Actor-politician Nandamuri Harikrishna--son of late Andhra Pradesh chief minister N T Rama Rao-- died in a road accident in Nalgonda on 29 August morning. The 61-year-old was driving a Toyota Fortuner from Hyderabad to Nellore when the accident happened n
Former Andhra Pradesh CM NT Rama Rao's son Harikrishna dies in car accident in Nalgonda
Indian badminton star PV Sindhu suffered yet another loss in a major final at the 2018 Asian Games. Here is a look back at the top five heartbreaks in finals for the shuttler in her career so far. (Photo | AP)
PV Sindhu's heartbreaks: A look back at the Asian Games silver medallist's five most painful losses in finals