Home Sport Asian Games News

Tajinderpal Toor's team surprised at Punjab government's silence on prize money for the Asian Games gold medallist

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, though, had congratulated the burly athlete on twitter on August 25 after his performance.

Published: 30th August 2018 05:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2018 05:04 PM   |  A+A-

Tajinderpal Singh Toor clinched the men's shot put gold at the Asian Games with a record-shattering throw. (Photo | File/AP)

By PTI

JAKARTA: The Punjab government's silence on prize money for its Asian Games medallists has left gold winning shot-putter Tajinderpal Singh Toor "surprised".

The 23-year-old from Moga shattered the Asian Games record in Jakarta by hurling the iron ball to a record 20.75m.

"It is really surprising. Tajinder is so far the only gold medallist from Punjab at the Asian Games but nothing has been announced for him. Haryana, Delhi and Odisha governments were quick to acknowledge the performances of their state athletes," a source close to Toor said.

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, though, had congratulated the burly athlete on twitter on August 25 after his performance.

"Double Congratulations to our Moga boy Tajinderpal Singh Toor for setting a new National Record in the Men's shot put throw event and winning the Gold Medal in #AsianGames2018. Proud of you!," the Punjab CM had tweeted.

Haryana Sports Minister Anil Vij had already announced that the state government will give Rs 3 crore to gold, Rs 1.5 crore to silver and Rs 75 lakhs to bronze medal winners.

"We'll give HPS (Haryana Police Services) or HCS ( Haryana Civil Services) job to gold medallists and Class 1 government job to silver medallists," Vij had announced.

The Odisha government too had announced a cash award of Rs 1.5 crore for sprinter Dutee Chand, who blazed the track to win silver medals in women's 100m and 200m races.

The Tamil Nadu government had announced a cash incentive of Rs 30 lakh for Rajiv Arokia, a member of India's silver medal winning 4x400 mixed relay team and Dharun Ayyasamy who won the silver medal in the 400 metre hurdles.

Besides, the Tamil Nadu government will also give Rs 20 lakh each to three table tennis players of the state, G Sathiyan, Achanta Sharath Kamal and Anthony Amalraj for winning bronze medals.

Asked Toor's about Punjab government's silence, he simply said,"My job is to perform on the field and I am focussed on that. It is up to authorities."

His coach MS Dhillon added, "Maybe they are waiting for him go back to Punjab."

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Asian Games Asian Games 2018 Tajinderpal Singh Toor Shot Put athletics

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Hollwood stars Anna Faris and Chris Pratt. (File | Associated Press)
Chris Pratt, Anna Faris spotted together a year after split
Actors Claire Foy and Ryan Gosling during a discussion.
Ryan Gosling's 'First Man' shows Neil Armstrong's view, sitting in 'tin can'
Gallery
Mourners streamed in for a second day Wednesday to pay their respects to Aretha Franklin, who was dressed in a different outfit for her final public viewing, as if making a costume change during a show. In image: People in line sign well wishes on poster boards outside the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History during a public visitation for Aretha Franklin in Detroit, Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018. | AP
Fans stream in for second day of 'Queen of ​Soul' Aretha Franklin public viewing
Indian women's hockey team celebrates after defeating China in the semifinal match at the 18th Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta Indonesia on Wednesday (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: Arpinder Singh, Swapna Barman take India's gold medal tally to double-digits