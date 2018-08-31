Home Sport Asian Games News

Asian Games 2018: Bronze balm post rejection for Chitra

She didn’t want to talk about it, but the pain in her voice was enough evidence of the suffering she was put through. 

Published: 31st August 2018 07:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2018 07:06 AM   |  A+A-

PU Chitra

By Swaroop Swaminathan
Express News Service

JAKARTA : She didn’t want to talk about it, but the pain in her voice was enough evidence of the suffering she was put through. “This is my first international event,” she said, stressing on the word international. “And I medalled... in my first international event.”She had taken part in meets like the Asian Athletics Championships in 2017. She is, in fact, the defending champion, but this is her first experience of a blue-riband event. It would have been her second had the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) agreed to send her to the World Championship in London last year. That was really when the petite girl from Palakkad entered the national consciousness even though she was winning in every competition she entered at the junior level.

She argued that winning the Bhubaneswar meet was tantamount to qualifying for the Worlds but AFI did not see it that way. Peeved by the rejection, the 23-year-old approached the high court but it was too little, too late. It’s been a good 12 months or so since that rejection. “I didn’t really feel anything when I wasn’t sent. I just trained extremely, extremely hard the last year to be ready for this event,” she told Express. In fact, she was the women’s 1500m gold medal favourite. Coming into the event, she was the Asian leader with a time of 4:11.55.

On Thursday, she couldn’t live up to that billing and had to be satisfied by bronze with a time of 4:12.56. The Bahrainian duo of Tigist Gashaw and Kalkidan Gezahegne upped the pace with two laps to go and Chitra was ca­ught in no man’s land. “I knew I would medal so I am happy with that,” she said. “I could have challenged those two but I think my inexperience caught me out in the end. I felt tight at the end and my kick never really came.”

Like a few athletes who have medalled, Chitra, whose family struggled to put food on the table at one point of time, too, doesn’t have a job. But she has got bigger aspirations. “I am doing a postgraduate course in history fr­om Christ College in Irinja­l­a­kuda. After I graduate, maybe.”She kick-started another successful day for Indians, who finished the athletics programme with a total of 19 medals (7G, 10S, 2B), third in the table behind China and Bahrain.

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Athletics Federation of India Chitra Bronze Medal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Worked hard, focused well, says Saina Nehwal after clinching bronze at Asian Games
Manjit Singh beats his own problems, rivals to get gold in 800m
Gallery
Five activists were arrested and have been put on house-arrest till September 6 for alleged links with Maoists. They were charged under an anti-terror law after their names emerged during the Pune Police's investigation in the Bhima-Koregaon violence. IN
Meet the five human rights activists detained in the Bhima Koregaon violence case
Mourners streamed in for a second day Wednesday to pay their respects to Aretha Franklin, who was dressed in a different outfit for her final public viewing, as if making a costume change during a show. In image: People in line sign well wishes on poster boards outside the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History during a public visitation for Aretha Franklin in Detroit, Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018. | AP
Fans stream in for second day of 'Queen of ​Soul' Aretha Franklin public viewing