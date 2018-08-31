Asian Games 2018: Danish Sharma, Jyoti Thokas bow out of Kurash competition

By PTI

JAKARTA: India's Danish Sharma and Jyoti Thokas were knocked out of the men's and women's events in Kurash competition at the 18th Asian Games here today.

Sharma lost 0-10 to Kuwait's Misri Husein in the men's 90kg quarterfinals, while Jyoti Thokas lost 0-10 to Turkmenistan's Lohova Mariya in the women's 78kg round of 16 here.

Tokas had beaten Thailand's Meesri Prawanwit 1-0 in the 70kg round of 32 earlier in the day.

India had won two medals in Kurash with Pincky Balhara and Malaprabha Yallappa Jadhav winning silver and bronze respectively in the women's 52kg category.