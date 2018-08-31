Asian Games 2018: Indian men's team lose to Myanmar in volleyball classification match
Fortunes fluctuated during the match as India lagged 21-25 in the first set before scoring 25-18 in the set to make amends.
Published: 31st August 2018 12:33 AM | Last Updated: 31st August 2018 12:33 AM
JAKARTA: Indian men's team suffered a 2-3 loss to Myanmar in the 11-12 classification match in the Volleyball competition at the 18th Asian Games here today.
But Myanmar registered 27-25 in the third set but India again clawed back with a 25-15 score in the fourth set.
However, Myanmar sealed the contest after scoring 15-13 in the fifth and final set.