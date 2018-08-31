Home Sport Asian Games News

Asian Games 2018: Manika Batra, Sharath Kamal and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran enter TT pre-quarters

Manika, who won four medals at the Commonwealth Games, thrashed Nanthana Komwong 4-0 (11-3 11-7 11-3 11-6) in a lop-sided match in the round of 32.

Published: 31st August 2018 12:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2018 12:20 AM   |  A+A-

Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra

Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra during the mixed-double table tennis match against Korea | PTI

By PTI

JAKARTA: Indian paddlers Manika Batra and Sharath Kamal progressed to the women's and men's singles pre-quarterfinals in the table tennis competition of the 18th Asian Games here today.

Sathiyan Gnanasekaran also made it to the round of 16 but it was curtains for Mouma Das in women's singles.

Manika, who won four medals at the Commonwealth Games, thrashed Nanthana Komwong 4-0 (11-3 11-7 11-3 11-6) in a lop-sided match in the round of 32, while the experienced Sharath notched up a 4-0 (11-4 11-8 11-7 11-5) win over Pakistan's 52-year-old Muhammad Asim Qureshi.

Later in the day, Sathiyan defeated Indonesia's Ficky Supit Santoso 4-2 (11-3 9-11 14-12 11-1 9-11) in a round of 32 match.

Earlier, Mouma lost 0-4 (6-11 5-11 6-11 6-11) to Chinese Taipei's Chen Szuyu in a round of 32 match.

India's mixed doubles duo of Sharath and Manika had won a historic bronze yesterday.

Sharath had earlier led the men's team to a bronze, ending India's 60-year-wait for a maiden table tennis medal at the Asian Games.

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Manika Batra Sharath Kamal Sathiyan Gnanasekaran Asian Games

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Worked hard, focused well, says Saina Nehwal after clinching bronze at Asian Games
Manjit Singh beats his own problems, rivals to get gold in 800m
Gallery
Five activists were arrested and have been put on house-arrest till September 6 for alleged links with Maoists. They were charged under an anti-terror law after their names emerged during the Pune Police's investigation in the Bhima-Koregaon violence. IN
Meet the five human rights activists detained in the Bhima Koregaon violence case
Mourners streamed in for a second day Wednesday to pay their respects to Aretha Franklin, who was dressed in a different outfit for her final public viewing, as if making a costume change during a show. In image: People in line sign well wishes on poster boards outside the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History during a public visitation for Aretha Franklin in Detroit, Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018. | AP
Fans stream in for second day of 'Queen of ​Soul' Aretha Franklin public viewing