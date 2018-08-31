Asian Games hockey: Pakistan lose to Japan, blames Indian officials for defeat

By UNI

JAKARTA: Pakistan cried foul and promptly blamed India, as the eight-time champions crashed out of the semi-finals, losing to Japan 0-1 in the Asian Games Men's Hockey, at the GBK Hockey Field here on Thursday.

Pakistanis, who looked happy after India's defeat in shootout after being locked in 2-2 draw at the regulation time, had to suffer a shocking defeat at the hands of Japan, which would be hosting the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Shota Yamada scored the all-important goal in the 18th minute of play, converting a penalty stroke.

Pakistan had their chances in the 60-minute duel, but things didn't happen their way, whereas Japanese were perfect in creating chances in Pakistan's citadel and in their defence too.

Now, Pakistan play arch-rival India in the bronze medal match on Saturday.

Pakistanis did not take the defeat sportingly with their manager former Olympian Hassan Sardar immediately held Indian officials for his sides lose.

"Indian officials should not have officiated in the match. One of the umpires was Indian- Javed Shiekh, other Indian as D Royston, who was the judge and as if it was not enough, Video Umpire V Raghu Prasad was also an Indian.

''All the referrals went against us. The Video Umpire supported the Japanese. In my memory, it has never happened that all the decisions went against one team and today, this happened and it was Pakistan."

Further elaborating, Hassan Sardar said "We were awarded a penalty stroke in the 44th minute, but Japanese appealed against this decision and to our amazement Video umpire upheld the Japanese protest.

We were deprived of a goal.

"We had protested against the Indian officials before and after the match but they ignored our protests," he added.

India will face Pakistan for the third place on Saturday.