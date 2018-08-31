Asian Games Squash: Indian men's team lose to Hong Kong, settle for bronze

By PTI

JAKARTA: Defending champions India settled for a bronze medal after losing 0-2 to Hong Kong in the semifinals of the men's squash event at the 18th Asian Games here today.

The Indian men's team comprising Saurav Ghosal, Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu, Ramit Tandon and Mahesh Mangaonkar was no match for Hong Kong, who had won bronze in the last edition at Incheon, South Korea.

Earlier, the Indian women's team assured itself of at least a silver after reaching the finals, following a stunning 2-0 win over title-holer Malaysia in the semifinals.