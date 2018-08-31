Home Sport Asian Games News

Asian Games table tennis: Sharath Kamal, Manika Batra crash out in round of 16

Despite her nest efforts, Batra couldn't survive the attack which came from the world no 5 Wang. 

Published: 31st August 2018 11:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2018 11:40 AM   |  A+A-

Indian paddlers Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra (File | PTI)

By UNI

JAKARTA: India's Sharath Kamal crashed out in the round-of-16 of the men's singles event 4-2, at the 18th Asian Games held here on Friday.

He loses the fifth game 9-11 to Chinese Taipei's Chihyuan Chuang, trailed 2-3 in men's singles.

Despite, the two games that had won were not enough to put him in the end, as his opponent just had too much firepower.

Kamal was 2-1 behind to Chuang Chihyuan in his men's singles round of 16 table tennis tie.

He needed to win the fourth 11-pointer to stay alive in the clash.

After losing the 3rd game 10-12, Kamal fought back and won the 4th game 16-14 against Chuang, and level the score at 2-2.

This proved to be an exciting tie.

He lost the first game 7-11 to Chuang in just six minutes, after which he made efforts to come back, but couldn't stop his opponent to defeat him.

While in womens's single event of round 16, Manika Batra lost to Wang Manyu 1-4.

Despite her nest efforts, Batra couldn't survive the attack which came from the world no 5 Wang. Batra eliminated after losing 2-11, 8-11, 8-11, 11-6, 4-11 to Wang in women's singles table tennis match.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sharath Kamal Manika Batra Asian Games table tennis

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Worked hard, focused well, says Saina Nehwal after clinching bronze at Asian Games
Manjit Singh beats his own problems, rivals to get gold in 800m
Gallery
Five activists were arrested and have been put on house-arrest till September 6 for alleged links with Maoists. They were charged under an anti-terror law after their names emerged during the Pune Police's investigation in the Bhima-Koregaon violence. IN
Meet the five human rights activists detained in the Bhima Koregaon violence case
Mourners streamed in for a second day Wednesday to pay their respects to Aretha Franklin, who was dressed in a different outfit for her final public viewing, as if making a costume change during a show. In image: People in line sign well wishes on poster boards outside the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History during a public visitation for Aretha Franklin in Detroit, Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018. | AP
Fans stream in for second day of 'Queen of ​Soul' Aretha Franklin public viewing