Asian Games table tennis: Sharath Kamal, Manika Batra crash out in round of 16

By UNI

JAKARTA: India's Sharath Kamal crashed out in the round-of-16 of the men's singles event 4-2, at the 18th Asian Games held here on Friday.

He loses the fifth game 9-11 to Chinese Taipei's Chihyuan Chuang, trailed 2-3 in men's singles.

Despite, the two games that had won were not enough to put him in the end, as his opponent just had too much firepower.

Kamal was 2-1 behind to Chuang Chihyuan in his men's singles round of 16 table tennis tie.

He needed to win the fourth 11-pointer to stay alive in the clash.

After losing the 3rd game 10-12, Kamal fought back and won the 4th game 16-14 against Chuang, and level the score at 2-2.

This proved to be an exciting tie.

He lost the first game 7-11 to Chuang in just six minutes, after which he made efforts to come back, but couldn't stop his opponent to defeat him.

While in womens's single event of round 16, Manika Batra lost to Wang Manyu 1-4.

Despite her nest efforts, Batra couldn't survive the attack which came from the world no 5 Wang. Batra eliminated after losing 2-11, 8-11, 8-11, 11-6, 4-11 to Wang in women's singles table tennis match.