By PTI

JAKARTA: Indian women's team ended its campaign at the 18th Asian Games after going down 0-3 to Chinese Taipei in the classification 9-10 match here today.

The Indian women were completely outplayed by Chinese Taipei, registering comfortable 25-21 25-16 25-15 to seal the contest in 73 minutes here.

They had lost to the same opponents in a group B match on August 25.

The team failed to win a single match in pool B and ended at the bottom of the table after five defeats.