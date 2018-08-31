Home Sport Asian Games News

Athlete Swapna Barman hopes focus shifts from feet to feat after Asian Games gold

Once she has rested and recovered, Barman plans to target the Indian national record of 6,211 points, set by JJ Shobha 14 years ago.

Published: 31st August 2018 08:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2018 08:37 PM   |  A+A-

Asian Games Heptathlon gold medalist Swapna Barman (Photo | AP)

By Reuters

JAKARTA: Swapna Barman's claim to fame before landing in Jakarta was as the athlete with 12 toes but the 21-year-old will return home having forged a new identity after winning India's first Asian Games gold in the heptathlon.

The extra width of Barman's feet, each containing six toes, and her struggle to find suitable footwear have often impacted the performance of an athlete who came fifth on her Asian Games debut in Incheon four years ago.

Compounding her problems in Jakarta was a throbbing toothache and Barman, her stocky frame already ravaged by ankle, knee and back injuries over the last year, competed with a taped up jaw at the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium.

Her march to victory was completed in a personal best score of 6,026 points and Barman hopes the focus will now shift from her unusual feet to her breakthrough performance.

"I hope so," Barman, her jaw still taped, told Reuters in an interview outside the GBK Stadium on Thursday.

"After all, nobody from India won a heptathlon gold at the Asian Games before. I hope people will now remember me more for winning the gold than for my toes. It's like a new identity for me."

The transformation was not served on a platter, however, he coach Subhas Sarkar said.

"She had to work really hard to come this far," he told Reuters.

"She had to overcome massive odds -- be it her frame, feet or the spate of injuries. In the end, the hard work paid off."

For Barman, the priority now is to heal her body with an eye on the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

"This is the most important thing for me now," she added.

"I have had a long battle with injuries and these need to be fixed immediately. There's no real big event next year. I have plenty of time before Tokyo."

Once she has rested and recovered, Barman plans to target the Indian national record of 6,211 points, set by JJ Shobha 14 years ago.

"I felt I was below par in certain events but still posted my personal best," Barman admitted.

"I was once punished for a lane infringement in Doha. That still plays on my mind. That's why I did not go flat out in 200 metres."

"I'll go for a new national record. There is room for improvement in all seven events. I can be better, particularly at 200m, shot put, high jump and 800m."

Barman's pursuit has kept her away from her family -- her father became paralysed in 2013 and her mother used to work at a tea garden -- for long periods.

"I have not been home for nearly a year. I want to go home. It's been really long."

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Swapna Barman Asian Games Asian Games 2018 Heptathlon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Worked hard, focused well, says Saina Nehwal after clinching bronze at Asian Games
Manjit Singh beats his own problems, rivals to get gold in 800m
Gallery
Five activists were arrested and have been put on house-arrest till September 6 for alleged links with Maoists. They were charged under an anti-terror law after their names emerged during the Pune Police's investigation in the Bhima-Koregaon violence. IN
Meet the five human rights activists detained in the Bhima Koregaon violence case
Mourners streamed in for a second day Wednesday to pay their respects to Aretha Franklin, who was dressed in a different outfit for her final public viewing, as if making a costume change during a show. In image: People in line sign well wishes on poster boards outside the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History during a public visitation for Aretha Franklin in Detroit, Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018. | AP
Fans stream in for second day of 'Queen of ​Soul' Aretha Franklin public viewing