Home Sport Asian Games News

Cherish my 100m silver at Asian Games more: Indian sprinter Dutee Chand

Dutee had clocked a timing of 11.32 seconds in her 100m event.

Published: 31st August 2018 04:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2018 04:42 PM   |  A+A-

India's Dutee Chand (Photo | File/AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: She won two silver medals in her maiden Asian Games, but star sprinter Dutee Chand cherishes her closely-fought 100m silver more than the 200m win.

The 22-year-old sprinter clinched a silver each in the women's 100m and 200m in the ongoing Jakarta games.

With the double, Dutee joined her illustrious compatriots such as PT Usha in the list of athletes, who have won more than one medal at the Asian Games.

"I had to work very hard for this result. It is huge that I won two medals. Personally, I like my 100m medal more. I focussed on that event more and I lost it by a very small margin," Dutee said at a felicitation ceremony arranged by Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology.

Dutee had clocked a timing of 11.32 seconds in her 100m event.

She was ousted by Odiong Edidiong of Bahrain won the gold in 11.30 seconds while Wei Yongli of China took the bronze in 11.33s.

Dutee was dropped from India's Commonwealth Games contingent in 2014 after being rendered ineligible to compete as a female athlete due to hyperandrogenism policy of the world athletics body (IAAF).

It was during this dark period in her life that India's chief badminton coach, Pullela Gopichand lent a helping hand.

"I stayed for four years at the Gopichand academy in Hyderabad.

I fought my case from there went from playing nationals to internationals followed by Olympics, world championship and now I have won two medals at the Asian Games.

It has been very lucky for me," Dutee said.

Asked about her future plans Dutee said her target is to make the finals of the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

"I lost the gold twice, that was God's will, I gave my best. There is nothing more one can do when the difference is so less. My aim now is the Olympics. I want to compete in the finals.

"I am delighted that the state government is supporting me so much.The are going to bear all my expenses till the Olympics," she added The Odisha government has announced a cash award of Rs 1.5 crore for the sprinter.

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Dutee Chand Asian Games Asian Games 2018 PT Usha athletics

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Worked hard, focused well, says Saina Nehwal after clinching bronze at Asian Games
Manjit Singh beats his own problems, rivals to get gold in 800m
Gallery
Five activists were arrested and have been put on house-arrest till September 6 for alleged links with Maoists. They were charged under an anti-terror law after their names emerged during the Pune Police's investigation in the Bhima-Koregaon violence. IN
Meet the five human rights activists detained in the Bhima Koregaon violence case
Mourners streamed in for a second day Wednesday to pay their respects to Aretha Franklin, who was dressed in a different outfit for her final public viewing, as if making a costume change during a show. In image: People in line sign well wishes on poster boards outside the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History during a public visitation for Aretha Franklin in Detroit, Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018. | AP
Fans stream in for second day of 'Queen of ​Soul' Aretha Franklin public viewing