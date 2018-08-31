Home Sport Asian Games News

It's was not a glamour race, it was stressful: Sailor Varsha Gautham after winning silver in Asian Games

Competing in 49erFX, the 20-year-old Varsha and her crew partner Sweta Shervegar, completed the 15-race event with 40 net points to finish second.

Published: 31st August 2018 08:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2018 08:49 PM   |  A+A-

Asian Games

Image for representational purpose only. (File | AP)

By PTI

JAKARTA: A bitter court battle almost forced Varsha Gautham to quit but perseverance helped her to tide over the crisis and clinch a silver medal in sailing at the ongoing Asian Games.

Competing in 49erFX, the 20-year-old Varsha and her crew partner Sweta Shervegar, completed the 15-race event with 40 net points to finish second behind the winners from Singapore, who had just 14 net points.

Sailors are given points after each race, and the pair, which gets the least points, is declared the winner.

Varsha and Sweta were initially not chosen by the Yachting Association of India to represent India in 49erFX event and only after a court battle, they reached the Indonesian capital.

"These were stressful three months. But everything has paid off. There were a lot of up and down. A lot happened. At least 10 times I thought, it's not worth it, I can't handle it but somehow I continued. It was certainly not glamorous race, there was pressure," Varsha said.

"And there was a realistic chance of losing today, but we stayed clam," Varsha said, adding that they needed donations and crowd funding to pursue their passion.

Varsha and Sweta, who is a medicine student and was a sailing coach before teaming up with her partner, were not selected by the federation for the Asian Games since they had lost the trials to Ekta Yadav and Shaila.

But, after the pair won a silver at the Asian Championship ahead of the preferred team, Varsha argued that she and Sweta should be considered for the Asian Games, since the Asian Championship was a better platform to judge capability.

When YAI refused to change the nomination, Varsha approached the Delhi High Court, which asked the IOA to chose team.

Eventually, they were in the team and ended as silver medallists.

Sweta, who suffered a cut on her hand and required stitches two days before the race, said the friendship between her and Varsha helps them in sailing.

"We eat together, we shop together. Yesterday we went shopping we had an off day," the 27-year-old said.

Varsha said the sport is not only demanding physically but requires immense mental strength.

"Physically you may be strong but you have to be mentally in. There is a lot of pressure and risk. Going into the last race, there was a realistic chance to miss out on medal. We could have been penalised, boat could have capsized," she said.

"We are using the Olympic class boats first time. When I was in Incheon, those boats were youth class and less demanding."

Sweta said for a layman, it could appear dangerous, but it is fun in the water.

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Varsha Gautham Asian Games Asian Games 2018 sailing

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Worked hard, focused well, says Saina Nehwal after clinching bronze at Asian Games
Manjit Singh beats his own problems, rivals to get gold in 800m
Gallery
Five activists were arrested and have been put on house-arrest till September 6 for alleged links with Maoists. They were charged under an anti-terror law after their names emerged during the Pune Police's investigation in the Bhima-Koregaon violence. IN
Meet the five human rights activists detained in the Bhima Koregaon violence case
Mourners streamed in for a second day Wednesday to pay their respects to Aretha Franklin, who was dressed in a different outfit for her final public viewing, as if making a costume change during a show. In image: People in line sign well wishes on poster boards outside the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History during a public visitation for Aretha Franklin in Detroit, Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018. | AP
Fans stream in for second day of 'Queen of ​Soul' Aretha Franklin public viewing