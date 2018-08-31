Magic Johnson: Breakfast of Jinson Johnson 

Swaroop Swaminathan By

JAKARTA : Rice. Paneer. Chicken Gravy.

Breakfast of a champion? Not really, but this is what powered Jinson Johnson to first place in the men’s 1500m final at the Gelora Bung Karno Athletics Stadium on Thursday. The 27-year-old had bread on the morning of the 800m final and wanted to change his diet a bit. “I had enough of bread, so I switched to chawal this morning.”

In that 800m final, he had miscalculated his kick and that had allowed his unheralded teammate, Manjit Singh, to pip him for gold. He didn’t allow that to happen on another humid night. He was in the leading pack for the vast majority of the race before engineering a breakaway group with less than 200m to go. After that, he used his kick — a sort of finishing move for endurance runners when the home stretch is in view — to beat his competition in the final 50m to win with a time of 3:44.72 seconds. Iran’s Amir Moradi finished in second with 3:45.62. Manjit clocked 3:46.57 to finish fourth.

The silver, gold double act was a just reward for what has been one of the best seasons for an Indian middle-distance runner in recent memory. The athlete from Chakkittapara, near Kozhikode, agreed. “I was satisfied with the silver after the 800m, but I really wanted one gold to show for my efforts this season. I have run four races in four days and I am extremely tired. But I didn’t want to go back with regret. The Asian Games comes once every four years and who knows what will happen in four years. I wanted this one badly.”

The two medals pretty much meant this is ‘my annus mirabilis’. Those two gongs will compete nicely with the two national records he broke earlier this year. At the Commonwealth Games, he broke a 23-year-old national record in the 1500m to finish fifth (3:37.86). He followed that up with another national record, this time in the 800m during the inter-state meet in Guwahati. The latter was remarkable, considering the previous one set by Sriram Singh stood for 42 years.

He didn’t mind that it was a slow race. “In events like this, one shouldn’t bother about timing. Gold is the only thing that matters. I would have been happy if I had taken four minutes to run 1500m as long as it gave me gold.” Apart from winning his biggest medal, he had extra motivation after how a few of friends had reacted following the 800m.

“I was satisfied then but a few of my friends looked at me like I returned with no medal. I had to tell them that ‘a silver is still a silver’. I also understood that a lot of people have started expecting from me and I am happy to have won gold to fulfil those expectations.”Athletes are usually exuberant and known for wild celebrations but Johnson, who is docile by nature, is cut from a different cloth. He won’t celebrate this medal, rather the first thing he will do on Friday is offer his prayers to his idol. God. “There have been a lot of athletes from Kerala that I could have looked up to, but I don’t really have a role model apart from God. I just look up to him and pray everyday.

“Even today morning, I prayed before coming. I just asked him to ensure I have a safe race. I had seen what had happened with G Lakshmanan in the 10,000m (he had placed one foot outside the running area). That’s what I will do tomorrow as well.”And, yes, he is going to have rice.swaroop@newindianexpress.com