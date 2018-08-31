Home Sport Asian Games News

Mamata speaks to Swapna Barman's mother; promises job, Rs 10 Lakh reward

Tourism minister Gautam Deb met Basana Barman at their residence on Thursday morning. Barman spoke with the Chief Minister over Deb's phone.

Swapna Barman

Swapna Barman celebrates after winning the gold medal in the women's Heptathlon event (Photo | PTI)

By Aishik Chanda
Express News Service

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday spoke with gold medalist heptathlete Swapna Barman's mother Basana Barman over the phone and promised her daughter a government job and Rs 10 lakh as reward for winning the first ever gold medal in heptathlon for India at Asian Games in Jakarta on Wednesday.

Tourism minister Gautam Deb met Basana Barman at their residence on Thursday morning. Barman spoke with the Chief Minister over Deb's phone. Swapna had spoken to her mother before her event.

Speaking to the media, her mother said: "Swapna sought my blessings before the event. She told she will not return home without getting the medal. We are very proud of her, entire Jalpaiguri district is proud of her and is waiting for her to return. Toothache was bothering her before the event but she overcame it. People are coming from all over the district to congratulate us," she said.

Swapna is expected to return around September 3-4. Earlier, Mamata Banerjee had congratulated Swapna on her feat.

"Heartiest congratulations to @Swapna_Barman96 our heptathlon queen from India and Bangla, on winning the gold at the Asian Games. You have made us very proud," she tweeted.Bengal sports icon and former Indian cricket team captain Sourav Ganguly also congratulated Swapna Barman.

"Congratulations to Swapna Burman @Swapna_Barman96...for her gold...we in India and Bengal are so happy and proud," he tweeted.

Youngest among four children, Swapna's father Panchanan Barman was a rickshaw-puller who had to stay indoors after suffering a massive stroke, forcing his wife Basana to work as a housemaid and a tea garden worker to earn for the family.

Swapna used to practice after school at a makeshift high jump rod made of bamboos in the backyard of her tin-roof house at Ghoshpara village near Jalpaiguri town. Later, her mother used to drop her to Jalpaiguri Sports Complex. 

