Home Sport Asian Games News

Seema Punia to donate for Kerala flood victims

She also urged all other members of the Indian contingent to make a similar contribution to help the state tide over the devastating floods.

Published: 31st August 2018 07:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2018 07:03 AM   |  A+A-

India's Seema Punia competes in the women's discus final during the athletics competition at the 18th Asian Games in Jakarta. (Photo | AP)

By Swaroop Swaminathan
Express News Service

JAKARTA: Seema Punia made a grand gesture on Thursday, minutes after clinching a bronze medal in women’s discus throw. The Haryana athlete said she would be donating Rs 1 lakh and her pocket money from the Jakarta trip (around $700, roughly Rs 49,000) to help the people of Kerala in this hour of need.
“I have decided to donate my pocket money and also one lakh more to the Kerala flood victims,” she said. “Not only that, I will go to Kerala and try to serve the people there for some time. They have gone through an awful lot in recent times and making this kind of gesture feels right.”

She also urged all other members of the Indian contingent to make a similar contribution to help the state tide over the devastating floods. “I ask all other athletes from the country to donate at least half of their pocket money to help the people who have been affected by it.”On the issue of finances, she also asked the sports ministry to at least double the payment made to masseurs who are here with the Indian team. “They work for all of us, put in long hours and get only Rs 700 per day. That is clearly not enough.”  

On her actual performance, she said the result would have been different had she found her rhythm a bit sooner. “You can co­ntinue to ask me but I don’t ha­ve retirement on my mind. My tempo wasn’t really there af­ter a bad first throw (58.51m). In fact, I will make a promise right now. I will come back from the 2020 Olympics with a medal.”

After visiting Kerala, the 35-year-old, who finished third with a throw of 62.26m (a few metres below her personal best), said she will be going under the knife to treat a bone spur on her left foot. “This clearly affected my performance as I was in a lot of pain. The condition had occurred during the Commonwealth Games but it wasn’t this bad then. It’s obviously become worse now. I had to throw with the pain and I will have to get a surgery to get it right.”

The sub-inspector with Haryana Police, who was in a particularly chatty mood, also said she had given up any hope of winning the Arjuna award. “I think I have done enough over the last eight years,” she said. “But I have gone to that point now that I don’t really think I need it anymore to be honest.”

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Seema Punia Kerala flood victims Asian games 2018

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Worked hard, focused well, says Saina Nehwal after clinching bronze at Asian Games
Manjit Singh beats his own problems, rivals to get gold in 800m
Gallery
Five activists were arrested and have been put on house-arrest till September 6 for alleged links with Maoists. They were charged under an anti-terror law after their names emerged during the Pune Police's investigation in the Bhima-Koregaon violence. IN
Meet the five human rights activists detained in the Bhima Koregaon violence case
Mourners streamed in for a second day Wednesday to pay their respects to Aretha Franklin, who was dressed in a different outfit for her final public viewing, as if making a costume change during a show. In image: People in line sign well wishes on poster boards outside the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History during a public visitation for Aretha Franklin in Detroit, Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018. | AP
Fans stream in for second day of 'Queen of ​Soul' Aretha Franklin public viewing