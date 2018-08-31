Home Sport Asian Games News

Sweet homecoming awaits Asian Games gold medallist Swapna Barman

Me­­­­dia from across the country ha­ve been calling but the Barman fa­mily is still waiting to hear from the country’s newest golden girl.

Published: 31st August 2018 09:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2018 09:12 AM   |  A+A-

Swapna Barman’s mother (2nd from left) in Jalpaiguri on Thursday | Bibhash Lodh

By Ayantan Chowdhury
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The girl with a fondness for sweets can expect some when she visits home. Swapna Barman bu­­­­­­­rst into a yell of elation after the heptathlon fi­nal. Almost 6000 kilometres away, the sl­eepy locality of Ghoshpara in Da­nguajhar, a 14­km ride from Ja­l­paiguri in no­rth Bengal, was bu­zzing. Her parents Basana and Pa­nchanan Barman were swa­­m­ped by people of the neighbourhood. Some bro­u­ght sweets, some burst crackers.

Both parents offered prayers to Goddess Kali in a small temple ju­st outside their house. All they wa­nted was to speak to their da­ughter. “She had called a few days back, complaining of fever and to­othache and said she was still determined to win gold. I was cr­ying thinking of how long she has been away from home. We fin­ally got through to her after midnight on the day of her triumph. She said she would be home soon,” Basana told Express.

The festivities carried over to Th­ursday. Relatives and well-wi­s­hers kept coming over. Politic­ians have visited their house. Me­­­­dia from across the country ha­ve been calling but the Barman fa­mily is still waiting to hear from the country’s newest golden girl.When asked about any special plans for her homecoming, Basana said, “She keeps telling me she has had enough of meat to eat. She pines for some home-cooked spinach. That’s what I will prepare. And obviously sweets. Chocolates and rasogolla.” The 21-year-old last visited home during Durga Puja in 2017.

Basana used to work as a plucker in the nearby tea estates, while Panchanan was a rickshaw-puller who suffered a stroke in 2013. They rarely had money to afford two square meals a day for the family of six. Swapna is the youngest of four siblings, after two brothers and a sister. Apart from being born with six toes on both legs, she has had to endure a multitude of problems, from bulged discs to knee and ankle issues.

“We could not afford nutritious food for her. I used to take her in my rickshaw for training. Determination and never-say-die attitude have always been her strongest suit,” her father added.A student of Kaliaganj Uttameswar Higher Secondary School, Swapna was first spotted by her games teacher. The Barmans thought maybe sports could be the gateway towards a job. “She was good in sports and studies. Her teacher said she could excel in athletics. She was also determined to prove herself and help the family.”ayantan@newindianexpress.com

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Swapna Barman Asian Games gold medallist Asian Games 2018

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Worked hard, focused well, says Saina Nehwal after clinching bronze at Asian Games
Manjit Singh beats his own problems, rivals to get gold in 800m
Gallery
Five activists were arrested and have been put on house-arrest till September 6 for alleged links with Maoists. They were charged under an anti-terror law after their names emerged during the Pune Police's investigation in the Bhima-Koregaon violence. IN
Meet the five human rights activists detained in the Bhima Koregaon violence case
Mourners streamed in for a second day Wednesday to pay their respects to Aretha Franklin, who was dressed in a different outfit for her final public viewing, as if making a costume change during a show. In image: People in line sign well wishes on poster boards outside the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History during a public visitation for Aretha Franklin in Detroit, Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018. | AP
Fans stream in for second day of 'Queen of ​Soul' Aretha Franklin public viewing