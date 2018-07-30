Golfers Aadil Bedi, Hari Mohan ​to compete at Louis Philippe Cup to prepare for Asian Games

By PTI

BENGALURU: Amateur golfers Aadil Bedi and Hari Mohan are looking to sharpen their skills ahead of the prestigious Asian Games by participating at the Louis Philippe Cup starting here tomorrow.

Around 132 golfers from 20 nations, including former Asian Tour winners Rahil Gangjee and Marcus Both of Australia, will battle it out for top honours at the picturesque Prestige Golfshire Club golf course.

Chandigarh-based Aadil, who is playing only his third pro event, said the pressure of competing in a strong field will hold them in good stead when they fight for medals at the Asian Games to be held from August 18 to September 2.

"This will be a high pressure match and the pressure will be the same as we will have in the Asian Games. The course itself is very challenging and similar to what we experience outside India," Aadil said.

"Tournaments like these where every shot counts is what we require in the Asian Games where we will be proving ourselves to get a medal for the country."

Hari Mohan, who is currently ranked fourth in the Indian Golf Union Order of Merit, echoed his teammate thoughts.

"The Louis Philippe Cup is a really great platform to test my skills right before the Asian Games as it is an ADT event and there will be many strong players teeing off from the Asian region," he said.

"The course seems very challenging and the greens look very fast and similar to international conditions which is what we need just before we head to Indonesia for the Asian Games. It will be fun competing with the international professionals here."