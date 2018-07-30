Home Sport Asian Games News

Golfers Aadil Bedi, Hari Mohan ​to compete at Louis Philippe Cup to prepare for Asian Games

The duo considers Louis Philippe Cup a really great platform to test skills before the Games.

Published: 30th July 2018 07:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2018 02:52 PM   |  A+A-

Aadil Bedi

Indian golfer Aadil Bedi (Photo | Twitter/Golf News)

By PTI

BENGALURU: Amateur golfers Aadil Bedi and Hari Mohan are looking to sharpen their skills ahead of the prestigious Asian Games by participating at the Louis Philippe Cup starting here tomorrow.

Around 132 golfers from 20 nations, including former Asian Tour winners Rahil Gangjee and Marcus Both of Australia, will battle it out for top honours at the picturesque Prestige Golfshire Club golf course.

Chandigarh-based Aadil, who is playing only his third pro event, said the pressure of competing in a strong field will hold them in good stead when they fight for medals at the Asian Games to be held from August 18 to September 2.

"This will be a high pressure match and the pressure will be the same as we will have in the Asian Games. The course itself is very challenging and similar to what we experience outside India," Aadil said.

"Tournaments like these where every shot counts is what we require in the Asian Games where we will be proving ourselves to get a medal for the country."

Hari Mohan, who is currently ranked fourth in the Indian Golf Union Order of Merit, echoed his teammate thoughts.

"The Louis Philippe Cup is a really great platform to test my skills right before the Asian Games as it is an ADT event and there will be many strong players teeing off from the Asian region," he said.

"The course seems very challenging and the greens look very fast and similar to international conditions which is what we need just before we head to Indonesia for the Asian Games. It will be fun competing with the international professionals here." 

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Louis Philippe Cup Indian golfers Hari Mohan ​ s Aadil Bedi Asian Games 2018

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
All-women bike expedition kicks off from Kochi to Delhi
Gallery
In the final draft released, the list of India's citizens in Assam, around 4 million people were not featured, leaving them on edge to prove their Indian nationality. In this image: Muslim women stand in a queue to check if their names are included in the
Indian or not? Over 40 lakh lives in Assam faces identity crisis over NRC draft release
With 540 wickets in 138 Tests James Anderson stands second on the list of bowlers since 2000. Here are few facts about England's 'Beckham of cricket' who has been his country's most-trusted new-ball attacker for over a decade now. (Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday James Anderson: The most successful fast bowler of this century