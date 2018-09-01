Home Sport Asian Games News

Asian Games: Gold medallist Amit Panghal's ancestral village erupts in joy

Residents of nearby villages too descended to Mayana, some 8 km from Rohtak, to congratulate his father Vijender Singh, a farmer and his elder brother Ajay, a JCO in the Army.

Published: 01st September 2018 11:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2018 11:27 PM   |  A+A-

Amit Panghal became only the eighth Indian boxer ever to claim a gold medal at the Asian Games | PTI

By PTI

ROHTAK: As Amit Panghal (49kg) on Saturday hit the golden punch at the ongoing Asian Games, back home in his village, Mayana the anxious villagers erupted in spontaneous joy and celebration.

The villagers, who had waited with bated breath,  turned joyous after a stunning tactical win by Amit over reigning Olympic and Asian champion Hasanboy Dusmatov in the summit clash at Jakarta.

Residents of nearby villages too descended to Mayana, some 8 km from Rohtak, to congratulate his father Vijender Singh, a farmer and his elder brother Ajay, a JCO in the Army.

"I am elated," said Vijender after watching his younger son winning the gold.

He, however, at the same time felt dejected as his elder son who too is a boxer was not part of the event.

"Had our financial position would have been better not only Amit even Ajay too would have today brought a medal for the country," he said.

He hailed the Manohar Lal Khattar government's sports policy which honours medal winners by giving cash award and government job.

"I could not afford to train my both sons as I was financially poor," he said.

Reacting over his younger brother's feat, Ajay, a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) in Army, said due to poor financial situation, their father could not afford the expenses on costly boxing equipments and diet.

"I wanted Amit to carry on with his passion and bring a medal for the country," he said.

Amit (49kg) on Saturday became only the eighth Indian boxer ever to claim a gold medal at the Asian Games.

The 22-year-old, the only Indian to make the finals, prevailed 3-2 against the more fancied Dusmatov, who had beaten him in a split verdict in last year's world championships.

India signed off its boxing campaign at the Games with a gold and a bronze, won by Vikas Krishan in the middle-weight category.

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Amit Panghal Gold medallist Asian Games

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Bridge sport explained: Know the card game in which India won gold at Asian Games 2018
The night sky set the stage, the endless vista of space was their canvas and the light crafted stellar paintings.
Theater company bares all for art
Gallery
Telugu superstar Pawan Kalyan or 'Power Star', celebrates his 47th birthday on 2 September 2018. Here are some instances when the actor tried out his hand in other departments of filmmaking.
When 'Power Star' Pawan Kalyan donned multiple hats
Rajkummar Rao is known for his unique choice of roles in his movies. Some of his well known performances are from Love Sex Aur Dhoka, Kai Po Che!, Queen, CityLights, Newton, and Bareilly Ki Barfi. On the Bollywood star's birthday, here are some upcoming films that he will be seen in, in the next two years.
On Rajkummar Rao's birthday, here are five films to look forward to