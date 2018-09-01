Home Sport Asian Games News

Bagging Gold medal in Bridge at Asian Games will boost sport in India: says coach Debashish Roy

India sent a 30-member Bridge squad - 24 players and six officials- fetched a gold medal and two bronze medals.

Published: 01st September 2018 04:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2018 04:18 PM   |  A+A-

Bridge Sport

India sent a 30-member Bridge squad - 24 players and six officials- fetched a gold medal and two bronze medals. (Photo | AP)

By UNI

KOLKATA: Fag end inclusion of the Bridge squad into the Indian contingent has proved huge beneficial to country's gold haul in the18th Asian Games at Jakarta as Pranab Bardhan and Shibhnath Sarkar clinching the top honours in the men's pair event on Saturday.

"The clinching of a Gold medal and two Bronze in the debut sporting event at the Asian games by India will have a huge impact in the country," coach cum non-playing captain Debashish Roy told UNI on phone.

A former international bridge player Roy, who represented India in the World Championship, returned from Jakarta said their Bridge squad got approval from IOA into the Indian contingent barely two days before the departure.

India sent a 30-member Bridge squad - 24 players and six officials- fetched a gold medal and two bronze medals.

India won bronze in Men's team and mixed team - six players each - in the debut sporting event at Jakarta.

Earlier on Saturday 60-year-old Pranab Bardhan and Shibhnath Sarkar (56) finished at the top after scoring 384 points in the finals.

They beat Chinese pair of Lixin Yang and Gang Chen (378 points) and the Indonesian combination of Henky Lasut and Freddy Eddy Manoppo bagged the bronze scoring 374 here.

Another Indian pair of Sumit Mukherjee and Debabrata Majumder finished at the ninth place with a score of 333.

Dey said the gold medal will surely lure many young people to come into the sport, which has not much patronage in India due to poor publicity.

He said while many young men of late started playing bridge, but the number of women in India is few and far.

Dey hoped that now the bridge would come into limelight as chess was getting after Viswanathan Anand won the world championship.

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bridge sport Asian Games Asian Games 2018 Pranab Bardhan Shibhnath Sarkar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
The night sky set the stage, the endless vista of space was their canvas and the light crafted stellar paintings.
Theater company bares all for art
This Feb. 22, 1982 file photo shows actor and movie director Orson Welles during a press conference in Paris. | AP
50 years in the making, Orson Welles' last film debuts at Venice Film Festival
Gallery
Telugu superstar Pawan Kalyan or 'Power Star', celebrates his 47th birthday on 2 September 2018. Here are some instances when the actor tried out his hand in other departments of filmmaking.
When 'Power Star' Pawan Kalyan donned multiple hats
Rajkummar Rao is known for his unique choice of roles in his movies. Some of his well known performances are from Love Sex Aur Dhoka, Kai Po Che!, Queen, CityLights, Newton, and Bareilly Ki Barfi. On the Bollywood star's birthday, here are some upcoming films that he will be seen in, in the next two years.
On Rajkummar Rao's birthday, here are five films to look forward to