Home Sport Asian Games News

Boys showed character after semifinal setback: Harendra Singh

India prevailed 2-1 over a fighting Pakistan in the bronze medal play-off with Akashdeep and Harmanpret Singh finding the net for the winners.

Published: 01st September 2018 11:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2018 11:35 PM   |  A+A-

Indian men's hockey team players with their bronze medals during the medal ceremony at the 18th Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta Indonesia. (Photo | PTI)

Indian men's hockey team players with their bronze medals during the medal ceremony at the 18th Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta Indonesia. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAKARTA: India chief coach Harendra Singh lauded his players for overcoming the disappointment of semi-final defeat and showing character by beating Pakistan to claim the bronze medal at the Asian Games, Saturday.

India prevailed 2-1 over a fighting Pakistan in the bronze medal play-off with Akashdeep and Harmanpret Singh finding the net for the winners.

"This is not the medal we wanted but we are not returning empty-handed at-least. The boys deserve applause for regrouping and showing character after the semifinal setback," Harendra told reporters.

India were gold medal favourites but lost their semifinal to Malaysia in sudden death.

Pakistan captain Muhammed Rizwan Sr. said India were "lucky" to win since they had upper hand in the fourth quarter.

"We tried to comeback but could not. We had chances we did not capitalise. Earlier, India would beat us 4-0 5-0 but we gave then tough time out there today. At the champions trophy they played exceptionally well but here we matched them. They were lucky to win. We had upper hand in fourth quarter," said the Pakistan skipper.

Responding to that, Harendra said, "Nobody will watch the videos to see who was tough who was not. The history will tell that India won a bronze."

Rizwan said not being able to convert three penalty corners, pegged them back in the match.

"If we will not convert PCs, how are we expected to win? It's still a work in progress. (Coach) Oltmans has got little time to work on that. We missed Sohail (Abbas) bhai in this match."

Asked about India's strategy to play aerial balls consistently, Harendra said: "You have to have something to surprise your opponent. You strategise according to the weaknesses of the oppoennts."

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Harendra Singh bronze medal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Bridge sport explained: Know the card game in which India won gold at Asian Games 2018
The night sky set the stage, the endless vista of space was their canvas and the light crafted stellar paintings.
Theater company bares all for art
Gallery
Telugu superstar Pawan Kalyan or 'Power Star', celebrates his 47th birthday on 2 September 2018. Here are some instances when the actor tried out his hand in other departments of filmmaking.
When 'Power Star' Pawan Kalyan donned multiple hats
Rajkummar Rao is known for his unique choice of roles in his movies. Some of his well known performances are from Love Sex Aur Dhoka, Kai Po Che!, Queen, CityLights, Newton, and Bareilly Ki Barfi. On the Bollywood star's birthday, here are some upcoming films that he will be seen in, in the next two years.
On Rajkummar Rao's birthday, here are five films to look forward to