New plot for sail: Harshita Tomar, India’s youngest-ever sailing medallist

JAKARTA : Harshita Tomar’s love affair with water began at the age of two.

Her mother, Rani, a CRPF constable, was posted in Srinagar when she was pregnant. Just before giving birth, the family moved to Hoshangabad in Madhya Pradesh. Harshita was born there. But the baby struggled to adapt to the sudden change in climate and often fell ill. A worried father Devendra was told by doctors to keep his daughter next to the water as much as possible.

Devendra, a contractor, would take his daughter to the Narmada river (Hoshangabad is also known as Narmadapuram) when she was just two. It was there that she learned to swim. At the Indonesia National Sailing Centre, Harshita, 14 years after being first acquainted with water, created history in the Open Laser 4.7 discipline. The 16-year-old became India’s youngest-ever sailing medallist at the Asian Games. Her bronze against boys and girls (in this event both sexes compete against each other) is, however, far greater than the sum of its parts.

The road to her continental glory began in earnest in the last weeks of May, 2017, when she had to make an impossible decision: Xth standard or preparing for Asiad. She could, she was informed, pick only one. She decided on the latter and conveyed her decision to Rani and Devendra, who were dead against it. Dropping out of school to pursue a calling where obstacles are more common than in an equestrian course was a no-no for them.

The MP Watersports Academy, where Harshita trains, did not give up. The coaches made repeated calls and visited their house, but the parents wouldn’t budge. So, they played their trump card. State Sports Minister Yashodhara Raje Scindia was drafted in. That did the trick.“Her mother was worried about her education,” GL Yadav, chief coach at MP Watersports Academy, told Express. “They are a middle class family. These concerns were understandable. When the parents grew apprehensive about their daughter dropping out of school, we called the sports minister for a meeting with them. That worked.”

The then 15-year-old remembers it like it happened yesterday. “My parents didn’t agree with me. After people went and spoke to them, they became supportive of my decision. All I can say today is thanks for allowing me to pursue my passion.”Yashodhara credits Yadav for the intervention going smoothly. “Her parents are literate people. That’s a reason why they were able to listen to others,” she told this newspaper. “My coaches are always interacting with parents. He was the one who did the work. I also spoke to her mother and they understood quickly,” she added.

Overcoming self doubts

Harshita’s national camp stint hit choppy waters soon. The then 15-year-old had some bad results and her mood quickly turned dark. She befriended negativity and started questioning the career move she had just taken. “Whenever I messed up, my mind would be occupied with negative thoughts. Should I go back to school? Is this worth it?”

Yadav and India’s laser coach Alexandr Denisiuc became close confidantes. It was he who pulled her out of this state. “I often felt I couldn’t do this anymore but Yadav sir and Alex did a lot to motivate me. They would say stuff like ‘this is normal, this is how you learn’. Only then did I accept that this was part of the experience, one big adventure I had signed up for. It didn’t seem to be worth it at times. I can say this now. It was worth it.”

This story is even more remarkable considering she had no clue about sailing when she joined the academy. She used to be a swimmer but was selected in a talent-hunt programme under sailing. That’s how she got into it. She initially sailed with Optimist (a small boat with smaller sails for 15-year-olds) before switching to the Laser class.Getting to Jakarta after fighting her father and mother as well as inner demons was one thing. Racing against boys who had a 14kg advantage was entirely different. “Don’t forget she got a medal in the open class,” Denisiuc says. “Some of the boys are about 65kgs and she is 50kgs. When you take into consideration the windy conditions, the boys had the weight advantage to resist the sails.” But Harshita fought, the one thing she had become great at, thanks to her experiences over the last year.

Her next challenge, according to Denisiuc, is shifting to a higher boat class. That isn’t as simple as buying a bigger boat meant for adults. Among other things, she will have to put on at least 10 more kilos. “The Open Laser 4.7 is a younger fleet and Harshita is of the right size for that. She needs to put on 10 kilos of muscle mass in the next year or two.”Progressing to a higher class, is like starting a new life, according to Denisiuc. Considering she threw the only life she knew to embrace the unknown in June 2017, Harshita shouldn’t have too many problems in starting another new life.