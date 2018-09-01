Rani Rampal to be India's flag-bearer in Asian Games closing ceremony

By PTI

JAKARTA: Indian women's hockey team captain Rani Rampal was on Saturday selected as India's flag-bearer for the closing ceremony of the 18th Asian Games.

"Rani will be the flag-bearer for tomorrow's ceremony," Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president Narinder Batra told PTI.

Batra is also heading world hockey body, FIH

Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra was India's flag-bearer at the opening ceremony. Chopra went on to win the gold medal comfortably.

Rani led India to a silver medal finish at the Asian Games on Friday. They made their first final in 20 years but ended up losing to Japan 1-2.

The 23-year-old, who is coming back from an injury, was in tears after the final even though it was not such a bad result considering the team had got bronze four years ago at Incheon.

Many of India's 550-plus athletes have gone back home after competition. The choice of the closing ceremony flag-bearer depends on the availability of the athletes.