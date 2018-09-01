Home Sport Asian Games News

Sarita Gaekwad: The girl who once ran barefoot is now Asian Games gold medallist

Gaekwad's parents live at village Karadi-Amba in Gujarat, where her father Laxmanbhai works as a farm labourer.

Published: 01st September 2018 09:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2018 09:05 PM   |  A+A-

Gold medallists Sarita Gayakwad, Hima Das, Vismaya and Poovamma Raju celebrate after the women's 4x400m relay event at the Asian Games. (Photo | File/PTI)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: Sarita Gaekwad, daughter of a farm labourer who was part of the women's 4X400 relay team which won a gold at Asiad, once used to run barefoot.

Gaekwad hails from a remote village in the tribal-dominated Dang district of Gujarat.

After the Indian relay team's feat at Asian Games in Indonesia yesterday, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani announced an award of Rs 1 crore for Gaekwad.

As she is a former student of Veer Narmad South Gujarat University, its Vice-Chancellor Shivendra Gupta also announced an award of Rs 2 lakh for her.

Gupta recalled that there was a time when she ran barefoot, not affording specialised shoes.

"She comes from a poor family. In the beginning, when she was a student, she used to take part in local competitions without wearing shoes," he said.

Now, the varsity has decided to appoint her its brand ambassador, Gupta informed.

Gaekwad's parents live at village Karadi-Amba.

Her father Laxmanbhai works as a farm labourer.

Her journey as a professional athlete started when she took part in a 400 meters' trial race organised by the Sports Authority of Gujarat (SAG) to find new talent in Gandhinagar in 2015.

Ajimon KS, her coach, said she caught his attention when she finished the run in a little over one minute.

Ajimon, a former national coach, has been appointed by the Gujarat government as Expert Coach at a Nadiad-based academy run by the SAG.

"She finished the 400-meter run in just 1 minute and 1 second. As she was from Dang, a tribal area, she could not even speak Hindi. I took help of a Gujarati coach and convinced her to join the Nadiad academy," said Ajimon.

But initially, Sarita was hesitant about devoting herself to the sports, he said.

"She could not complete her graduation, but she was physically very fit. We trained her at the academy for one and a half years. During that period, she took part in some national-level games, and then she was selected for the national team," he said.

Ahead of the race yesterday, Sarita called him on his mobile phone to get some last-minute tips and motivation, he said.

At her village, people burst fire crackers upon learning about the gold medal of women's relay team.

Local Congress MLA Mangal Gavit announced that he would give his one month's salary to Sarita.

Her father Laxmanbhai said he was immensely proud.

"I do not have words to express my joy. She made this village and the entire country proud. She liked running since she was a child. Now the whole country knows my daughter," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sarita Gaekwad athletics Asian Games Asian Games 2018

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
The night sky set the stage, the endless vista of space was their canvas and the light crafted stellar paintings.
Theater company bares all for art
This Feb. 22, 1982 file photo shows actor and movie director Orson Welles during a press conference in Paris. | AP
50 years in the making, Orson Welles' last film debuts at Venice Film Festival
Gallery
Telugu superstar Pawan Kalyan or 'Power Star', celebrates his 47th birthday on 2 September 2018. Here are some instances when the actor tried out his hand in other departments of filmmaking.
When 'Power Star' Pawan Kalyan donned multiple hats
Rajkummar Rao is known for his unique choice of roles in his movies. Some of his well known performances are from Love Sex Aur Dhoka, Kai Po Che!, Queen, CityLights, Newton, and Bareilly Ki Barfi. On the Bollywood star's birthday, here are some upcoming films that he will be seen in, in the next two years.
On Rajkummar Rao's birthday, here are five films to look forward to