Home Sport Asian Games News

Asian Games gold medallist Tajinderpal Singh Toor's father dies before seeing son's medal

Tajinderpal Singh Toor won the gold medal at the Asian Games 2018 in Shot Put after setting a national record with a 20.75m throw.

Published: 04th September 2018 01:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2018 01:22 PM   |  A+A-

Tajinderpal Singh Toor clinched the men's shot put gold at the Asian Games with a record-shattering throw. (Photo | File/AP)

By Online Desk

Shot-putter Tajinderpal Singh Toor, Asian Games 2018 gold medallist, lost his father Karam Singh to cancer the same day he returned to India on Monday.

According to news reports, 23-year-old Tajinderpal received the news of his father’s demise just when he left for his hometown Moga in Punjab after landing in Delhi from Jakarta. His father had been battling fourth-stage bone cancer for the past two years.

ALSO READ | Gold decoded: When coach Dhillon got Tajinderpal to shift focus from ailing father to Asian Games

Athletics Federation of India (AFI) took to Twitter to express their condolences to Toor and his family.

READ | Father battling with cancer, Tajinderpal Singh Toor wins Asian Games gold in Jakarta

"AFI is in deep shock. We received Tejinder Toor, our Asian Shot Put Champion Gold Medalist at the airport last night & as he was on his way to hotel, sad news of his father's demise reached us. May his soul rest in eternal peace. Our heartfelt condolences to Tajinder & his family," AFI said.

Tajinder won the gold medal at the Asian Games 2018 in Shot put after creating a national record in the event with a 20.75 m throw.

Asian Games 2018: Tajinder Toor clinches gold in men's shot put with record throw

After winning gold, Tajinder dedicated his win to his family. "This medal is my biggest achievement because a lot of sacrifices have been made. For the last two years, my father (Karam Singh) has been battling with cancer. My family though never let me get distracted. They allowed me to chase my dream. A lot of sacrifices have been made by my family and friends and all those have paid today."

"My family never pressurized to attend my father in hospital and it was always my friends who took care of all the hospital formalities in my absence. I have not gone home much in this period since I was training in Dharamsala," the burly athlete, who trains with MS Dhillon, had said.

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Tajinderpal Singh Toor Karam Singh Asian Games gold medallist Athletics Federation of India Tejinder Toor

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
England vs India: Breaking down Virat Kohli and Co's loss at Southampton
Krishna devotees in Poonch gear up for Janmashtami celebrations
Gallery
Indonesia bid an emotional farewell to the 18th Asian Games, displaying the same gritty spirit with which it organised the 15-day sporting extravaganza as thousands braved heavy rain to turn up for a spectacular closing ceremony. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: Indonesia bids spectacular farewell
Ali's match figures of 9-134 led England to a 60-run victory in the fourth Test as the hosts completed a series victory on Sunday with an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-game contest. (Photo | AP)
India vs England: Moeen Ali bowls England to series win over India