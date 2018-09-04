Asian Games gold medallist Tajinderpal Singh Toor's father dies before seeing son's medal

By Online Desk

Shot-putter Tajinderpal Singh Toor, Asian Games 2018 gold medallist, lost his father Karam Singh to cancer the same day he returned to India on Monday.

According to news reports, 23-year-old Tajinderpal received the news of his father’s demise just when he left for his hometown Moga in Punjab after landing in Delhi from Jakarta. His father had been battling fourth-stage bone cancer for the past two years.

Athletics Federation of India (AFI) took to Twitter to express their condolences to Toor and his family.

"AFI is in deep shock. We received Tejinder Toor, our Asian Shot Put Champion Gold Medalist at the airport last night & as he was on his way to hotel, sad news of his father's demise reached us. May his soul rest in eternal peace. Our heartfelt condolences to Tajinder & his family," AFI said.

Tajinder won the gold medal at the Asian Games 2018 in Shot put after creating a national record in the event with a 20.75 m throw.

After winning gold, Tajinder dedicated his win to his family. "This medal is my biggest achievement because a lot of sacrifices have been made. For the last two years, my father (Karam Singh) has been battling with cancer. My family though never let me get distracted. They allowed me to chase my dream. A lot of sacrifices have been made by my family and friends and all those have paid today."

"My family never pressurized to attend my father in hospital and it was always my friends who took care of all the hospital formalities in my absence. I have not gone home much in this period since I was training in Dharamsala," the burly athlete, who trains with MS Dhillon, had said.