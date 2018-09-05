Home Sport Asian Games News

Government felicitates Asian Games medal winners with cash awards

India registered its best-ever medal haul in the history of the Asian Games, fetching 69 medals which included 15 gold, 24 silver and 30 bronze.

Published: 05th September 2018 08:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2018 08:39 AM   |  A+A-

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh felicitates Asian Games Gold Medalists in Women relay team during the Asian Games felicitation ceremony in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh felicitates Asian Games Gold Medalists in Women relay team during the Asian Games felicitation ceremony in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The government on Tuesday felicitated the medal winners of the 18th Asian Games with cash awards after the country registered its best-ever medal haul in the history of the continental mega sporting event.

While individual gold medal winners were given away Rs 40 lakh, the silver and bronze winners took home Rs 20 and Rs 10 lakh each.

Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan felicitates Asian Games Gold Medalist wrestler Vinesh Phogat during the Asian Games felicitation ceremony in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore were present on the occasion, along with other Union Ministers Kiren Rijiju and Mahesh Sharma, Sports Secretary Rahul Bhatnagar, IOA President Narinder Batra and SAI DG Neelam Kapur.

Rajnath congratulated all the medal winners and said it''s not far when India will soon emerge as a sporting superpower in the world.

"I'm thrilled with our athletes' performance. I'm confident India will soon not only become economic superpower but also a sporting power," he said.

"I congratulate all the medal winners and give my blessings to all of them."

Rajnath was also full of praise for Sports Minister Rathore for his commitment and dedication towards developing sports in India.

"Rathore's commitment and compassion towards sports in incomparable. Every Indian would be proud of his dedication towards sports," he said.

