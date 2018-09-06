Asian Games gold-winning shot-putter Tajinderpal Toor's father cremated

By PTI

MOGA: Asian Games gold-medallist Tajinderpal Singh Toor's father, who died of cancer before he could meet the triumphant shot-putter, was cremated here Thursday.

Karam Singh, 54, breathed his last on Monday at a military hospital in Panchkula, Haryana.

The last rites were held at his native village Khosa Pando here.

Toor lit the funeral pyre in the presence of a large gathering which included district administration officials.

After the cremation, Toor broke down as he spoke about his father being a major source of inspiration for him.

Karam Singh was suffering from cancer for the past few years and Toor had spoken about his struggle to manage his career in view of his father's ailment after winning the Asiad gold in Jakarta.

It was a tragic turn of events for Toor, who returned to India the same day his father passed away.

The 23-year-old had clinched the men's shot put gold by throwing the iron ball to 20.75m in the Asian games.