Home Sport Asian Games News

Asian Games gold-winning shot-putter Tajinderpal Toor's father cremated

After the cremation, Toor broke down as he spoke about his father being a major source of inspiration for him.

Published: 06th September 2018 03:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2018 03:18 PM   |  A+A-

Tajinderpal Singh Toor clinched the men's shot put gold at the Asian Games with a record-shattering throw. (Photo | File/AP)

By PTI

MOGA: Asian Games gold-medallist Tajinderpal Singh Toor's father, who died of cancer before he could meet the triumphant shot-putter, was cremated here Thursday.

Karam Singh, 54, breathed his last on Monday at a military hospital in Panchkula, Haryana.

The last rites were held at his native village Khosa Pando here.

Toor lit the funeral pyre in the presence of a large gathering which included district administration officials.

After the cremation, Toor broke down as he spoke about his father being a major source of inspiration for him.

Karam Singh was suffering from cancer for the past few years and Toor had spoken about his struggle to manage his career in view of his father's ailment after winning the Asiad gold in Jakarta.

It was a tragic turn of events for Toor, who returned to India the same day his father passed away.

The 23-year-old had clinched the men's shot put gold by throwing the iron ball to 20.75m in the Asian games.

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Tajinderpal Singh Toor Asian Games Asian Games 2018

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shahid Kapoor with wife Mira Rajput on their baby shower (Photo | Instagram)
It's a baby boy for Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor
Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Saadat Hasan Manto in Nandi Das's directorial debut 'Manto' (Photo| Youtube screen grab)
WATCH | Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Nandita Das attend 'Manto' special screening
Gallery
The Supreme Court on Thursday decriminalised homosexuality and scrapping the demonic Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. Here are five Indian films which has homosexuality as the premise.
Five Indian films which talked about homosexuality
In a landmark verdict on Thursday 06 September, a bench headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra comprising Rohinton Nariman, A M Khanwilkar, D Y Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra scrapped the Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) that criminalises h
Supreme Court decriminalises homosexuality, scraps draconian Section 377