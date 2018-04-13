Home Sport Commonwealth Games 2018

Commonwealth Games: Manika Batra-Mouma Das reach table tennis women's doubles final

Indian paddlers Manika Batra and Mouma Das stormed into the final of the women's doubles competition at the 21st Commonwealth Games.

Published: 13th April 2018 11:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2018 11:51 AM   |  A+A-

Indian paddler Manika Batra | AP

By IANS

GOLD COAST: Indian paddlers Manika Batra and Mouma Das stormed into the final of the women's doubles competition at the 21st Commonwealth Games, here on Friday.

The other Indian pair of Sutirtha Mukherjee and Pooja Sahasrabudhe, however lost their semi-final match against the Singaporean duo of Tianwei Feng and Mengyu Yu.

Manika and Mouma yet again proved their dominance on the table with a 3-0 (11-4, 11-6, 11-5) thrashing of Malaysian pair of Ying Ho and Karen Lyne in the first semi-final.

The Indians started dominating from the very first game and continued their momentum throughout the three games, rubbishing any chances of the Malaysian combo's efforts of making a comeback into the contest.

Manika and Mouma will face the Singaporean duo of Tianwei Feng and Mengyu Yu in the gold medal match, later on Friday.

Meanwhile in the other semi-final, Sutirtha and Pooja was no match for the Singaporeans Tianwei and Mengyu, who comfortably pocketed the contest with a 3-0 (11-5, 11-7, 11-5) verdict.

Later in the day, Sutirtha and Pooja will be up against Malaysians Ying and Karen in the bronze medal contest.

Stay up to date on all the latest Commonwealth Games 2018 news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mouma Das Manika Batra Commonwealth Games CWG CWG 2018 Sutirtha Mukherjee

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp