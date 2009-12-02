MUMBAI: Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni said the winning the series will be important and that will reflect in the ratings.

Speaking on the eve of the third Test, Dhoni said: We are not thinking about the rankings or the ratings because we don’t really want to play under pressure. We want to play our natural game, the whole team wants to play according to the gameplan. We don’t really think about the ratings because if we keep playing well, the ratings will take care of themselves,” he said.

Dhoni said the Brabourne wicket is like a typical Mumbai track where there could be bounce for faster bowlers. “But as the game progresses the spinners will come into action and we will see a bit of turn with bounce. That’s what spinners like. Overall, it looks a good track. The one and a half hour of the first session will be crucial”.

On playing at this historic venue, “I have played a T20 game here. It will be interesting, more than anything else. The atmosphere is great, we have to see how many spectators turn up for the game. The wicket looks good, the outfield looks great.

So batsmen who are set can be able to score quickly,” he said The Indian skipper once again praised Sreesanth, the man of the match at Kanpur. “He did very well in Kanpur. I don’t think it was a track where the seamers were getting too much of assistance. There was not much bounce, a bit of reverse but the edges were not carrying to the slip. He bowled a good line and this really worked for us”.

Dhoni warned that they should not take the Lankans lightly. “They are a good side, and to bounce back is what they are expected to do. At the international level, it doesn’t matter if you have lost the last game or it is a draw or you have won. Every game, you have to start from scratch. You have to prepare well for the coming game and if your bowlers and batsmen are in good form and can keep going the way they have, we can end up having a really good Test match.”