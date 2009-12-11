Mumbai skipper Wasim Jaffer in action on the third day of Ranji Trophy Super League match against Tamil Nadu in Mumbai on Thursday. PTI

MUMBAI: Aushik Srinivas grabbed six wickets for eleven runs to trigger a sensational Mumbai collapse which earned Tamil Nadu vital first innings lead and bonus points out of their drawn Ranji Trophy tie here today.

Mumbai resumed at solid 308 for three but Srinivas produced a sensational spell of spin bowling as the reigning champions folded for 366 on the fourth and final day of their Ranji Trophy Elite Division Group A match today.

The 16-year-old bowler returned match figures of seven for 107, which included wicket of rival captain and top-scorer Wasim Jaffer (141), to give his side a lead of 135 runs.

In 49 balls left-arm spinner Aushik sent back Jaffer, who was Mumbai's main hope with an unbeaten 129 last evening, Abhishek Nayar, Ramesh Powar, Iqbal Abdullah, Dhawal Kulkarni and Usman Malvi as the hosts tumbled from 336 for four to 366 all out in only 13.2 overs in reply to TN's 501.

Medium pacer Chandrasekhar Ganapathy gave the breakthrough in the morning by dismissing overnight batsman Omkar Khanvilkar, who could add just four more runs to his total.

Then Aushik had Jaffer caught by slip fielder Murali Vijay, after the home side captain had batted for 15 minutes over six hours and struck 15 fours in 251 balls, to start the Mumbai slide.

In the remaining time, captain Vijay slammed 154 in only 118 balls with 20 fours and five sixes in TN's second innings tally of 253 for three in 43 overs before the match ended in a draw with the visitors gaining three points and Mumbai one.

Tamil Nadu thus ensured they remained on top of the table with 23 points and also qualified for the quarter finals with a match in hand against Hyderabad from December 15-18.

Mumbai took their tally to 16 from six matches and need only a draw and one point in their last round robin tie against Gujarat at the Brabourne Stadium here to enter the knock out round.

Punjab (16 points) and Railways (13) are the only other teams with a chance to go through to the knock-out rounds from Group A and are to meet each other in the last round robin clash at Delhi.

Brief scores: Tamil Nadu 501 and 253 for 3 (M Vijay 154, Arun Karthik 60) drew with Mumbai 366 (Ajinkya Rahane 98, Wasim Jaffer 141; Aushik Srinivas 7 for 107).