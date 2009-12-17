Paul Harris, the South Africa spinner, is confident his 20-year friendship with Jonathan Trott will not be a problem when they take the field on opposite sides. In fact, he feels it could be an advantage.

He went through the age-group teams with Trott at Western Province, before joining him at Warwickshire for the 2007 season. With all that knowledge behind him, he has been working on measures to unsettle England's newest recruit.

"We've got our plans to Trotty," Harris told Telegraph Sport. "I know what makes him tick, so maybe a little word here or there might get under his skin a little bit.

"Trotty and I have played a lot of cricket together, so I know that he used to be a little bit volatile when he was younger.

"It'll be strange to play against him, but there are no mates on the cricket field. I'll be as hard if not harder against him than I am against anybody else."

He may have shaken hands with Trott last year after South Africa's win at Edgbaston, but he denies they all celebrated together that night.

According to Harris, the only time he had a proper catch-up with his old team-mate was at a barbecue earlier in the summer.

"We had a braai while I was there," Harris said, "but that was before he was picked in a Test squad or anything, just two guys who hadn't seen each other for a while having a chat.

"When he was picked for the Oval Test, I did watch him play on TV. And yes, I was cheering him on, because he's a mate.

"When you come into international cricket, you normally only get one or two chances, especially when you play for England, because they like to chop and change.

"Trotty took his one chance with both hands, and I was very glad for him. I just hope he doesn't do too well over here."

