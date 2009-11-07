HYDERABAD: Sachin Tendulkar, perhaps, played one of the greatest oneday centuries (175), but yet again India embraced defeat. He was a one-man army who stood tall amidst the crumbling Indian innings.

It was one of the greatest centuries,a tribute to his passion, skill and determination.

At 36, Tendulkar is still energetic on the field. “It reminded me of the stormy innings he played at Sharjah. He is one of the greatest players of the game and this is one of his best innings so far that I know,” acknowledged Australian skipper Ricky Ponting.

Former Test off-spinner N Shivlal Yadav said it was really unfortunate after playing a magnificent century, he had to see India lose the match.

“It is a very emotional moment for any cricketer to see the ignominy of embracing defeat after playing a great knock. He is never shy of hard work. That is the hallmark of a great player. He paced the innings beautifully. It was a lesson to any young cricketer.

He played all the strokes in the book. But his pulls and drives were of the highest class,” said Yadav.

“We were really under pressure throughout the time he has spent at the crease. He was looking dangerous right from the beginning and played shots all over the ground in the terrific innings,” said Ponting.

Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni said Tendulkar had batted really well but lost the plot in the end. The Indians failed to handle the pressure and they choked. “We just lacked the mental strength to finish off the job,” said Dhoni.

It would have been a different if Tendulkar had not been out.

But Ponting did admit that it was difficult to defend 350 as long as Tendulkar was there at the crease. But the Australians, as usual kept cool, and just did the right things when needed and did not do any mistakes while the Indian batsmen committed harakiri to taste defeat.

“The track was good but chasing 350 was a big task. If you had stopped them at 330 or 335, it would have been a good score to chase,” said Dhoni.

It is advantage Australia for the next two ODIs. “We are confident of a win,” said Ponting. India have to take stock of the situation and pull up their socks lest the wounded Australian team, sans eight main players, will run away with series.