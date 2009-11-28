It cannot be said that England were beaten by the toss, or dew, or the Newlands floodlights, or the alignment of Mars with Venus. They were beaten, soundly, by the better team.

South Africa’s top-order batting was less frenetic and more controlled – the usual perk for batting first – as Graeme Smith, Hashim Amla and man-of-the-match AB de Villiers, with his fifth one-day century, took the game beyond England. South Africa’s 354 for six was the highest one-day international total on this ground, and the second highest that England have ever conceded.

South Africa’s bowling was much more varied than England’s as they sealed the deal with 112 runs to spare, levelling the series at one-all with two to play. On a pitch that was amenable to batting throughout, England’s bowling – Graeme Swann apart – was too much of a fast-medium and medium-paced muchness: this was the biggest difference between the teams on the night.

Some features of cricket remain eternal verities, whether the format is Twenty20 or a timeless Test. One is that when there is nothing in the conditions, real pace and wrist-spin alone take wickets – and England had neither to call on.

James Anderson was down in pace and demeanour: like a weary gardener, he did not complete his allotment. Tim Bresnan accomplished the remarkable feat of bowling the 49th over for only six runs, but he has not been a wicket-taker yet in one-day internationals and, at 24, has still to show signs of an extra gear.

Joining these two in the Early-to-Mid 80s mph Club were Stuart Broad on his return after three weeks out, and Luke Wright, who strayed too often down legside. Against less than the best opposition, or on a pitch doing a bit, Andrew Strauss has been able to juggle his bowlers and fields around and create the illusion of variety in England’s attack, but not yesterday afternoon.

Smith smote 54 from 56 balls, Amla flicked and whipped 86 from 92, and de Villiers mainly drove 121 from only 85. One bulky partnership succeeded another, England always had one settled batsman at least to bowl at, and once their new-ball pair had failed – for once – to take an early wicket, 300 was always on the scoring cards.

Delaying the second powerplay, and bringing on Swann for the 11th over, was one little ruse, but the deluge was merely postponed. De Villiers was nearly run out for 77 when Collingwood, coming in from point, had a stump to aim at, but otherwise was untroubled in reaching his hundred from 75 balls or in extending it for another ten balls. ‘A really top-quality knock,’ as Strauss said.

The third, or batting, powerplay was time for haymaking, as in the rest of the Western Cape now. From overs 42 to 47, when only three fielders could be posted outside the semi-circles, England conceded 57 runs. All Strauss could do was share out the punishment.

South Africa’s attack had variety, and real pace, if no great spin to speak of; they had a couple of lefthanders too. Wayne Parnell was quick and lefthanded and finished with five wickets, while Morne Morkel was right-arm and fast, like Dale Steyn, and finished with three. Fast leftarmers are not to be found in profusion in county cricket, or at all.

Needing seven an over throughout – and therefore more in the first ten overs – Wright was a worthwhile promotion but he was undone by Parnell as he tries to pull bouncers off the front foot. Morkel, who had replaced his allround brother Albie, had Strauss edging a cover-drive.

South Africa lost their third wicket for 217 in the 36th over, a launch-pad not a platform; England lost their third wicket at 58 in the tenth over and thereafter, realistically, it was a question of damage limitation and time in the middle for Kevin Pietersen.

Pietersen’s 45 was his highest innings since July. England hit five sixes in all to South Africa’s one, but it was the only respect in which they were superior. Collingwood, who hit three of them, made a combative 86 from 82 balls, but the asking rate was as steep as the climb up Table Mountain

- Daily Telegraph