CHENNAI: Humanly trait as typecasting is, T20 format was perceived a quagmire for spinners, only for those doomsday prophets to ear their words. This edition reinforced it further with spinners sharing the wicket-takers’ podium.

With 12 wickets at 20.75 at a sub-seven economy rate, Muttiah Muralitharan is third in the list, and has been Chennai’s most reliable bowler, in terms of striking and containing. But the world’s highest wicket-taker reckons that the skewed format caters to all players. “You can’t label a particular format as batsman’s or the other as bowler’s. Each format is for everyone. If you are bowling well, you have a chance of getting wickets, irrespective of whether you bow ling spin or pace,” he opined.

The offie played down the race for the blue cap, awarded for the highest wicket taker.

“Frankly, I’m not fond of caps.

It’s still a good one to have, but helping the team win is more important for me, and I’ll settle on winning the tournament than wearing the blue cap,” he said.

Having achieved reasonable momentum, pole-sitters Mumbai Indians offer them a staunch challenge. “Any side can beat any other in this format. Our confidence is high after posting the highest total in the IPL, and we have good batsmen in our side,” he pointed out.

Muralitharan reckoned IPL an ideal lead-up to the T20 World Cup in the Caribbean, scheduled from April 30 to May 16. “Players would want to play the IPL because it gives them valuable match practice. So no sides would rest their top players and no player would hold himself back. You would give your best whether you are playing for your club, country or district.

The intensity and motivation are the same. Otherwise, you shouldn’t be playing the game,” he remarked.